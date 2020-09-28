Editor’s note: This story did not appear in Saturday’s paper due to technical issues which lasted beyond deadline.
MIFFLINBURG — For more than half of the opening quarter Friday night, Mifflinburg looked like it had continued the momentum gained from last week’s victory over rival Lewisburg.
That was before a couple of bad plays and some huge runs by Rocco Pulizzi turned the tables.
The underdog Wildcats got the opening kickoff and senior quarterback Jacob Reitz engineered a 14-play drive which reached the Montoursville 6-yard line before a fumble recovered by the Wildcats and an 8-yard loss on a backfield tackle by Warriors tackle Gavin Livermore shoved the ‘Cats back at the 19.
On Montoursville’s its second play after the turnover on downs, Pulizzi went to work.
The 6-foot, 195-pound junior used a block from tackle C.J. Signor to slip outside and down the left sideline for an 82-yard touchdown.
He was only getting started.
Behind Pulizzi’s four-touchdown, 295-yard game, Montoursville improved to 3-0 with a 53-0 win in the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest at Wildcats Stadium.
Pulizzi said, “The line did great, they’ve been doing good all season and C.J. blocking in front of me. The line’s been opening up big holes for me,” he said.
He wasn’t concerned with Mifflinburg’s early success because “I knew we would get the ball back and go down and score the way we did.”
As for his career day, he said, “I wasn’t really astonished by it because I knew our line would do as good as it did.
“The wide receivers were blocking well to help me get the corner and pull away,” he added.
Pulizzi said his previous best game was three TDs and 217 yards.
Before Pulizzi’s 82-yarder, Mifflinburg senior quarterback Jacob Reitz had it going for the Wildcats, engineering a 14-play drive that reached the Montoursville 6-yard line before a fumble recovered by Mifflinburg and an eight-yard loss on a tackle in the backfield pushed them back, and the drive stalled.
Reitz gouged the Warriors with quarterback draws and short passes as the Wildcats methodically drove downfield. They kept the drive alive when, on their fifth play, on fourth-and-four at their own 44, Reitz took a keeper up the middle for six yards. His receivers, including Carter Breed made outstanding catches broke tackles. On one catch, Colin Miller picked up 23 yards on a pass from Reitz and dragged nearly half the Montoursville defenders for an extra 10 yards to the 6.
“Mifflinburg is a very good football team,” Montoursville coach J.C. Keefer said. “They’ve got a really talented team and they were just doing what they do and it took us a little bit of time to get our feet under us and adjust to some of the things that they were doing.
“ We made some adjustment and slowed them down and we came up with big stops when we needed them,” he added.
Keefer also had high praise for Reitz.
“He’s a player, he’s an athlete. He can run the ball and he throws the ball nice,” Keefer said, adding, “They have some nice receivers and a nice offensive line. I’m really happy the way we played.
“Anybody that takes Mifflinburg lightly is in for trouble,” he added.
Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said that not scoring on that opening drive was key.
“This is a very solid team we were playing and when you get into the red zone and don’t come away with points, that’s going to hurt you in the long run,” he said.
But Dressler was pleased with how his team performed. “The kids rally came out and worked on the game plan and executed the game plan. That definitely was a positive for the start. Our kids gave a great effort, it just wasn’t enough.”
Especially with Pulizzi in the backfield.
“He’s strong, quick, just an aggressive downhill runner,” Dressler said. “He runs north and south, and he gets there quickly. He’s a talented young man.’’
After Pulizzi’s second TD, Mifflinburg went three-and-out again and on the first play Pulizzi, on a toss sweep to the right, went down the sideline again, juking defenders and breaking tackles before pulling away for a 55-yard TD.
The Warriors (3-0, 2-0 PHAC) went up three scores when quarterback Maddix Malena hit Dylan Bennett on a 19-yard crossing pattern for a 21-0 advantage.
On the first play of the second quarter, Dalena found Dylan Bingaman on a crossing pattern for a 19-yard score and a 54-yard jaunt by Pulizzi made it 28-0 at the break.
Montoursville failed to score on only two of its possessions, one with started with a sack by Wildcat linebacker Zech Mentz and another when Jacob Bingaman jarred the ball loose on a carry by halfback Dylan Blackwell and Mifflinburg recovered.
Despite its 28-0 lead at halftime, neither Keefer nor Pulizzi wanted to take any chances.
“That was halftime speech,” Keefer said. “We’ve got to play four quarters here in the second half. We haven’t had to do that yet and we had to keep the pedal to the metal because we’re going to have games down the road where they’re going to be four quarter games. My hat’s off to Mifflinburg.”
Pulizzi added, “I was worried that they were going to come back but after we scored right after halftime, “I knew they were done and that we were going to keep scoring like we did.”
The Warriors scored on their first three possessions of the second half, on a 65-yard run by Pulizzi, a 21-yard keeper by Dylan Bennett at quarterback and a Dillon Young 29-yard field goal.
The Wildcats got a stop after recovering a fumble forced by linebacker Jacob Bingaman, but again went three-and-out and the visitors scored again on a Montoursville a short pass and two-point conversion run.
Montoursville added eight points late on a short pass from Bryan Eberhard to Zach Barnes and a Barnes conversion run.
Dressler said the score got away from the Wildcats in part because they got worn down, with Montoursville bringing 61 players to Mifflinburg’s 32.
But, he said, “It’s a Friday night and we got to play football in this situation,” he said. “We just have to keep moving forward and take it one week at a time, one day at a time.”
