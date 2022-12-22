UNIVERSITY PARK — Head coach James Franklin unveiled the 2023 Penn State Football recruiting class today during the Signing Day celebration, presented by UTZ, in the Lasch Football Building.
Penn State welcomed 22 student-athletes, who signed National Letters of Intent to join the football program. Eleven of the signees will be early enrollees in January – Mega Barnwell, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, Lamont Payne Jr., Ta’Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas, Joey Schlaffer, Jaxon Smolik, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington II and J’ven Williams.
The Nittany Lions signed 15 recruits that were rated four stars or higher by 247Sports, On3, ESPN or Rivals.
Penn State again found success in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions as nine of the signees came from within a 200-mile radius of State College. The Nittany Lions’ class features players from nine different states.
The Class of 2023 features 10 offensive signees and 12 defensive players. There are 19 team captains, three players who have won a state championship four players participating in high school national all-star games.
2023 SIGNEE ROSTER (December 21)
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School
Barnwell, Mega TE 6-6 250 Fredericksburg, Va./Riverbend
Birchmeier, Alex OL 6-5 285 Ashburn, Va./Broad Run
Blanding, Ty DT 6-1 265 Bronx, N.Y./Christ The King
Donkoh, Anthony OL 6-5 320 Aldie, Va./Lightridge
Keys, Kaveion LB 6-2 195 Richmond, Va./Varina
Lyons, Jameial DE 6-5 250 Philadelphia/Roman Catholic
Mack, King DB 5-10 175 Miami, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas
Montgomery, London RB 5-10 180 Scranton/Scranton Prep
Mupoyi, Joseph DE 6-5 240 Upper Marlboro, Md./St. Thomas More (Conn.)
Nelson, DaKaari DB 6-3 200 Livingston, Ala./Selma
Payne Jr., Lamont DB 6-0 185 Carnegie/Chartiers Valley
Rappleyea, Andrew TE 6-4 235 Millbrook, N.Y./Milton Academy (Mass.)
Robinson, Mason DE 6-3 225 Randallstown, Md./McDonogh School
Robinson, Ta’Mere LB 6-3 230 Pittsburgh/Brashear
Rojas, Tony LB 6-2 195 Fairfax, Va./Fairfax
Schlaffer, Joey TE 6-5 220 Reading, Pa./Exeter Township
Smolik, Jaxon QB 6-1 205 Van Meter, Iowa/Dowling Catholic
Taylor, Carmelo WR 5-11 160 Roanoke, Va./Patrick Henry
Tracy, Zion DB 5-11 175 Hempstead, N.Y./St. Thomas More (Conn.)
Wallace, Cam RB 5-9 175 Mount Vernon, Ga./Montgomery County
Washington II, Elliot DB 5-11 190 Venice, Fla./Venice
Williams, J’ven OL 6-5 290 Reading/Wyomissing
