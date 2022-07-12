WILLIAMSPORT — Matthew Etzel homered on the second pitch of the game, pacing the Crosscutters’ 9-1 win over the visiting Frederick Keys on Monday night.
Etzel recorded his sixth, three-hit night of the season and his second in as many nights, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two stolen bases.
Issac Nunez collected a pair of hits, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI. Nunez reached base in four of his five trips to the plate. Travis Holt also collected a pair of hits, finishing the night 2-for-4 and led the club with two runs driven in.
Starter Riely Gowens did not factor in the win, but was strong, allowing one run over four innings of work. Gowens gave up four hits but did not walk a batter and struck out four. The Cutters bullpen combined to hang five-straight zeros, striking out six and allowing just one hit to bring home the victory.
Etzel’s home run was his fourth of the season, tying Dakota Kotowski’s 2021 mark for the most HR hit by a Cutter. Etzel’s three runs scored gives him 30, tying Trey Steffler’s 2021 mark for the most runs scored by a Cutter.
The Cutters improve to 15-4 at Muncy Bank Ballpark this season, and 19-14 overall.
Game two of the series against the Keys is 6:35 tonight.
