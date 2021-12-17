LEWISBURG - Jake Hernandez busted out a game-high 27 points, including 15 in the first half, to lead Lewisburg to a 64-32 Heartland-I victory over Selinsgrove on Friday.
Hernandez then had 12 points in the second half for Lewisburg (2-1, 1-1 HAC-I), which was three less than what Selinsgrove (0-2, 0-2) scored as a team.
"We played great team defense. We really got out on their shooters and contested every shot," said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. "Cam Michaels set the table offensively and defensively. He did a great job with ball pressure and really pushed the ball up the floor and got us in transition.
"The boys really looked for Hernandez inside and he finished tonight, and I'm very pleased with the effort and intensity tonight," added Lewisburg's coach.
Michaels and Joey Martin both chipped in seven points in the win for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg 64, Selinsgrove 32
at Lewisburg
Selinsgrove;13;4;10;5 - 32
Lewisburg;16;13;16;19 - 64
Selinsgrove (0-2) 32
Isaiah Ulrich 4 0-0 10; Nate Hackenberger 0 0-1 0; Ryan Reich 1 2-2 4; Blake Haddon 3 1-3 9; Gavin Bastian 7 3-5 15; Spencer George 2 0-2 4; Valentino Barillaro 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-13 32.
3-point goals: Ulrich 2, Hackenberger 2.
Lewisburg (2-1) 64
Jake Hernandez 10 6-7 27; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4; Joey Martin 3 0-0 7; Khashaun Akins 2 0-0 4; Cam Michaels 3 0-0 7; Henry Harrison 2 0-0 6; Will Gronlund 0 0-0 0; Charlie Landis 1 0-2 2. Totals: 26 7-12 64.
3-point goals: Harrison 2, Hernandez, Martin, Michaels.
JV score: Lewisburg, 46-26. High scorer: Lewisburg, L. Pauling, 11.
Muncy Tournament
Mifflinburg 50
Muncy 37
MUNCY - Behind four players in double figures, the Wildcats rolled to an opening-round win over the Indians in the Muncy Tip-Off Tournament.
Cannon Griffith paced Mifflinburg (3-0) with 13 points, plus Ethan Bomgardner and Tyler Reigel added 12 points apiece and Carter Breed chipped in 11.
Mifflinburg will play Milton in tonight's championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Muncy Tip-Off Tournament
Mifflinburg 50, Muncy 37
Mifflinburg;8;17;15;10 - 50
Mumcy;9;9;11;8 - 37
Mifflinburg (3-0) 50
Jarret Foster 1 0-0 2; Tyler Reigel 5 0-0 12; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 6 1-5 13; Carter Breed 5 1-2 11; Ethan Bomgardner 4 4-4 12. Totals: 21 6-11 50.
3-point goals: Reigel 2.
Muncy (0-1) 37
Eli Weikle 3 0-0 6; Loudon Boring 1 0-0 2; Noah Confer 1 2-2 4; Ross Eyer 3 0-0 8; Eli Smith 0 0-0 0; Gio Persun 2 0-0 5; Bronson Eyer 4 4-6 12; Mike Fry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-8 37.
3-point goals: R. Eyer 2, Persun.
Muncy Tournament
Milton 61
Towanda 48 (OT)
MUNCY - Xzavier Minium had 15 points and Jace Brandt tallied 14 as the Black Panthers out-lasted the Black Knights to take a first-round victory in the Muncy Tournament.
Luke DeLong added 10 points for Milton (2-1), which pulled way for the win after it outscored Towanda 14-1 in the overtime period.
Milton will play Mifflinburg in the championship game tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Muncy Tournament
Milton 61, Towanda 48 (OT)
at Muncy
Towanda;10;13;10;14;1 - 48
Milton;11;14;10;12;14 - 61
Towanda 48
Owen Clark 0 0-0 0; Dante Ottovaiani 5 4-5 18; Elias Shrawder 6 0-0 13; Grady Flynn 0 0-0 0; Octavarius Chacona 0 0-1 0; Jack Wheaton 1 0-0 2; Mason Hartmann 3 0-0 6; Teagan Irish 0 1-2 1; Jiustin Shoonover 3 2-2 8. Totals: 18 7-10 48.
3-point goals: Ottovaiani 4; Shrawder.
Milton (2-1) 61
Carter Lilley 2 0-0 4; Austin Gainer 2 2-2 6; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 2-2 6; Jace Brandt 5 4-10 14; Xzavier Minium 4 6-12 15; Luke DeLong 2 5-6 10; Ashton Krall 2 0-0 4; Joel Langdon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 19-32 61.
3-point goals: Minium, DeLong.
Bloomsburg 59,
Warrior Run 26
BLOOMSBURG - A big 24-point first quarter by the Panters doomed the Defenders, who fell in the Heartland-II matchup. Mason Sheesley scored 10 points to lead Warrior Run (1-3, 0-2 HAC-II).
Bloomsburg 59, Warrior Run 26
at Bloomsburg
Warrior Run;7;4;7;8 - 26
Bloomsburg;24;13;16;6 - 59
Warrior Run 26
Chase Beachel 1 0-0 2; Carter Marr 2 0-0 4; Nathan Axtman 0 0-0 0; Cooper Wilkins 2 0-0 4; Mason Sheesley 3 2-2 10; Gavin Girton 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 3 0-0 6; Cain Walters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-2 26.
3-point goals: Sheesley 2.
Bloomsburg 59
Daniel Guzevich 3 0-0 6; Madden Locke 4 0-0 10; Dom Rosini 2 0-0 4; Rae Grant 3 4-4 10; Jake Evans 1 1-2 3; Nasir Heard 2 2-2 6; Will Moser 1 0-0 2; Andrew Williams 2 0-0 4; Adam McGinley 6 1-1 14; Katrell Butler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-9 59.
3-point goals: Locke 2, McGinley.
Meadowbrook Chr. 55,
Belleville Mennonite 14
MILTON - Jacob Reed scored 12 points as Meadowbrook took the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory. Eleven out of the 13 players who dressed for the Lions scored at least two points on the night for Meadowbrook Christian (4-1, 2-0 ACAA).
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 35,
Belleville Mennonite 34
MILTON - Kailey Devlin knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points as Meadowbrook came back to beat Belleville Mennonite in the ACAA contest. Madi McNeal tallied the other 12 points for the Lions (2-3, 2-0 ACAA), which outscored Belleville 18-8 in the fourth quarter to win.
