MILTON — Lewisburg's boys basketball team and Milton's girls will both host first-round games in the PIAA playoffs this week.
District 4 champ Lewisburg (22-5) will host District 3 fourth-place team Littlestown (19-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Milton Area High School.
And Milton's girls (12-13), the District 4 Class 4A runner-up, hosts District 11 runner-up Allentown Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday also in The Jungle.
Mifflinburg falls in Class 4A consolation game
MILTON - A slow start doomed Mifflinburg as Shamokin jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter to roll to a 62-44 victory in the District 4 Class 4A consolation game Saturday at Milton Area High School.
Cannon Griffith scored 16 points, plus Lane Yoder and Ethan Bomgardner added eight points apiece for Mifflinburg (15-10).
District 4 Class 4A Consolation
Saturday at Milton Area H.S.
Shamokin 62, Mifflinburg 44
Shamokin 20 13 14 15 — 62
Mifflinburg 6 12 14 12 — 44
Shamokin (17-9) 62
Joe Hile 2 2-2 8; Cam Annis 4 0-0 11; Case Lichty 3 0-0 6; Colin Seedor 4 0-0 9; Jenssyn Shuey 5 0-0 10; Joey Tarr Jr. 5 2-2 14; Rylan Price 0 2-6 2; Conner Mattern 1 0-0 2; Cayan Mieckie 0 0-2 0; Jason Leiby 0 0-0 0; Dom Michaels 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-12 62.
3-point goals: Annis 3, Hile 2, Tarr 2, Seedor.
Mifflinburg (15-10) 44
Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 4; Lane Yoder 3 1-2 8; Cannon Griffith 6 4-5 16; Carter Breed 1 0-0 2; Ethan Bomgardner 3 2-2 8; Jarret Foster 2 0-0 6; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Ben Horning 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-9 44.
3-point goals: Foster 2, Yoder.
