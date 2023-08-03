WILLIAMSPORT — Outfielder Brayland Skinner extended his hitting streak to nine games, but the Williamsport Crosscutters found themselves on the wrong end of a 12-2 final score against West Virginia on Wednesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Skinner finished the night 1-for-4 with a single, extending his hit streak to nine-straight games while also made a pair of highlight reel catches in center field.
Adam Becker saw his 10-game hit streak come to an end, going 0-for-3, before getting pulled late in the game.
Jose Gonzalez extended his on-base streak to 16-straight games with a first inning walk. Gonzalez ripped his sixth double of the season picked up his 12th RBI in the eighth inning.
Sal Ferro (0-3) suffered the loss, his third of the season. The lefty allowed eight runs, six earned, on seven hits. He walked three and struck out two before his exit in the fourth inning.
Williamsport (8-13 second half) continues its series against West Virginia at 6:35 p.m. today.
