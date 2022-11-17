LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start and lost its home opener to Fairleigh Dickinson 62-49 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Knights led by a 27-5 score at the end of the first quarter thanks to a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and 75.0 percent shooting overall in the period.

The Bison outscored Fairleigh Dickinson (2-1) 44-35 the rest of the way thanks in large part to a strong performance from Emma Shaffer. Shaffer scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds, including five on the offensive end. She was the only Bucknell (0-3) player to reach double figures in scoring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.