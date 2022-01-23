LEWISBURG – The Bucknell wrestling team routed Sacred Heart, 43-9, on Saturday night at Davis Gym.
The Bison (9-2, 5-0 EIWA) raced past the Pioneers (1-4, 0-3 EIWA) by pinning four opponents, with three of their victories by fall coming in a row between 184 and 285 pounds. In addition, Bucknell’s other victors all garnered bonus points for their team, which ran its winning streak to six duals and moved to 9-0 all-time against Sacred Heart.
Trailing 9-6 through the first three bouts, the Bison rattled off three-straight pins to flip their deficit into a sizable 24-9 advantage. Logan Deacetis (184), Mason McCready (197) and Luke Niemeyer (285) each brought his foe’s shoulders to the mat during the first period, with Niemeyer being the fastest at 1:49.
Standout freshman Kolby DePron (149) put an exclamation mark on Bucknell’s commanding triumph, needing just 1:57 to dispatch Cole McGill by fall in the night’s final bout.
Not to be outdone, No. 21 Darren Miller (141) returned to the mat with a 17-2 technical fall over Jordan Carlucci. Brandon Seidman (125) and Kurt Phipps (133) added commanding major decisions, with Phipps’s improving his dual record to a sterling 10-1 (5-0 EIWA). Notably, Seidman logged exactly four minutes of riding time during his bout.
The Bison’s 43 points represented their highest total of the 2021-22 campaign, narrowly edging the figure they posted against Averett (40-3). They reached the 43-point threshold for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, a 44-9 victory over Bloomsburg on Jan. 31, 2016.
In the night’s first of three extra matches, which took place before the dual started, Calvin Dalton (133) got the pin party started. Though his victory by fall didn’t count toward the team score, it was Bucknell’s fastest of the night at just 1:23.
DePron’s victory was his team-leading 19th of the season. No. 18 Zach Hartman moved to 16-3 with his win by injury default while Deacetis and Phipps each scored his 15th victory.
The Bison are right back to work Sunday, traveling to Drexel for a 6 p.m. dual.
Bucknell 43, Sacred Heart 9Saturday at Bucknell
