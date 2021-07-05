Overall winner: Vince Fadale, State College, 16:27.19
Women’s winner, Carly Shea, Lewisburg, 18:57.79
Female results
10-under: 1. Elizabeth Metzger, Lewisburg, 27:03.42; 2. Italia Mangiardi; 3. Lainey Brubaker, Lewisburg
11-14: 1. Ava Motto, Lewisburg, 24:05.62; 2. Lauren Benfer, Danville; 3. Laura Darrup, Mifflinburg
15-18: 1. Alyssa Hoffman, Watsontown, 20:56.26; 2. Eden Treas, Northumberland; 3. Leah Walter, New Columbia
19-24: 1. Karli Arbogast, Middleburg, 23:37.72; 2. Jessica Sauder; 3. Olivia Dunkle, Selinsgrove
25-29: 1. Tara Kephart, Winfield, 26:28.70; 2. Nicole Horst, Mifflinburg; 3. Rhea Fowler, Honesdale
30-34: 1. Sarah Shimmer Sholley, Mifflinburg, 22:55.83; 2. Kathryn D’Agostino, Milton; 3. Kara Phelps, Lewisburg
35-39: 1. Sara Hale, Elysburg, 21:02.49; 2. Christy Miller, York; 3. Mogan Kipple, Danville
40-44: 1. Kimberly Pietropola, Ellicott City, Md., 22:41.67; 2. Bethany Treas, Northumberland; 3. Angela Motto, Lewisburg
45-49: 1. Kathleen Biscoe, Elysburg, 25:30.65; 2. Jennifer Kratzer, Lewisburg; 3. Jennifer Shaud, Mountain Top
50-54: 1. Crystal Wenrick, Woodward, 38.18.43
55-59: 1. Kelly Dworak, Carlisle, 22:58.29; 2. Richelle Fessler, Bloomsburg; 3. Karen Musser, Mifflinburg
60-64: 1. Ann Sick, Millville, 24:42.48; 2. Darlene Izzo, Lewisburg; 3. Jane Klaus, Middleburg
65-69: 1. Janet Reed, Mifflinburg, 31:19.22; 2. Kathy Eckrote,; 3. Rosemarie Sarro, Phoenixville
70-up: 1. Norma Laudenslager, Trout Run, 41:11.57; 2. Patricia Willshier, Mifflinburg
Male results
10-under: 1. Bryson Walter, New Columbia, 22:28.19; 2. Gary Motto; 3. Bradley Shirvinski, Hughesville
11-14: 1. Gabriel Schaeffer, Selinsgrove, 19:14.81; 2. William Magee, Selinsgrove; 3. Hoyt Rodenbaugh, Belleville
15-18: 1. Landon Driggers, Lexington, N.C., 19:31.47; 2. Owen Magree, Selinsgrove; 3. Logan Moore, Lewisburg
19-24: 1. Tanner Walter, New Columbia, 16:45.11; 2. Trey Dupont-Andrew, Selinsgrove; 3. Noah Bowers, Burnham
25-29: 1. Andrew Hess, 18:34.34; 2. Kevin Biallas, Selinsgrove; 3. James Lawson, Lewisburg
30-34: 1. Edward Talmage, Winfield, 20:46.92; 2. Joseph Ruby, Williamsport; 3. Chris Grill, Selinsgrove
35-39: 1. Michael Espinosa, Lewisburg, 17:15.81; 2. Chad Sample; 3. Brian Dixson, Berwick
40-44: 1. Jeremiah Allen, Mifflinburg, 19:38.09; 2. Kenny Kuntz; 3. Perry Bullis
45-49: 1. Steve Templin, Muncy, 19:21.97; 2. James Barkafski, Mifflinburg; 3. Joshua McCracken
50-54: 1. Jim Wenger, Beavertown, 21:46.86; 2. Joseph Kopfinger, Lewisburg; 3. Chris Magee, Selinsgrove
55-59: 1. Kevin Kilgus, Watsontown, 22:00.55; 2. Forrest Wenrick Jr., Woodward; 3. Theron Fox, Winfield
60-64: 1. Scott Sick, Millville, 22:47.58; 2. Kevin Wertman, Turbotville; 3. Jim Baish, Lewisburg
65-69: 1. Terry Boos, Lewisburg, 25:44.79; 2. Alan Oswald, Lewisburg; 3. Matthew Farrand, Lewisburg
70-up: 1. Wayne Bromfield, Ann Arbor, Mich., 24:44.23; 2. Scott Canouse, Berwick; 3. Jerry Baish, Harrisburg
