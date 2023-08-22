LEWISBURG — For a young team like Lewisburg’s, it was important to get a good showing against Loyalsock in Monday’s hot and steamy 2023 season opener.
The Green Dragons did more than just give the Lancers a good match, they got the victory.
Lewisburg got three wins, including one by forfeit, to come away with a 3-2 triumph over Loyalsock at the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority tennis courts.
“I was super proud how the girls all played in their first match in this heat,” said Lewisburg Samuel Harer. “They all fought hard and did not give up. It was a well-deserved win for a very young team.”
Freshman Dayssi Weis keyed the win with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles over Katie Rider.
And at No. 1 doubles, the duo of sisters Diana and Christina Zheng took a 6-4, 6-0 win.
Lewisburg wrapped up the match when the No. 2 doubles team of Leah Wetzel and Ella Markunas won by forfeit.
“Going into the match I did not know what to expect. I knew Loyalsock didn’t have a full team, but I knew their 1 and 2 singles were really good players. I knew it would still be a challenging match,” said Harer. “During our first week of preseason I prepared my team the best I could for competition, and it showed with great results.”
Annabelle Jiang almost gave the Green Dragons another win, but she fell in a tough three-setter to Caroline Crawford, 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 (super tiebreak).
“Annabelle also played a great match, and she showed a lot of fire in her game, and she did not give up!” said Harer. “When tiebreakers happen, they can go either way. I’m very excited to see them play again the next time we meet.”
Lewisburg continues a busy opening week when they play at Hughesville at 4 p.m. Wednesday, before competing in the Montgomery Queens of the Court Tournament this weekend.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how we stack up against a very good Hughesville team on Wednesday,” said Harer.
Lewisburg 3, Loyalsock 2
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Anna Hall (Loy) def. Erin Lowthert, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Caroline Crawford (Loy) def. Annabelle Jiang, 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 (super tiebreak).
3. Dayssi Weis (Lew) def. Katie Rider, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng (Lew) def. Caroline Campana-Maggie Hutchinson, 6-4, 6-0.
2. Leah Wetzel-Ella Markunas (Lew) won by forfeit.
Hughesville 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — It was a rough first game of the year for the Wildcats, who were shut out in the HAC-II match by the Spartans. Mifflinburg (0-1) next plays at Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Sarah Buck (H) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Annaka Bruder (H) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Destini Flowers (H) def. Holly Swartz, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Georgia Randall-Breanna Bobak (H) def. Kaylee Swartzlander-Kaelynn Wagner, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Maya Snyder-Rebecca Roberts (H) def. Chloe Albright-Emily McAullife, 6-0, 6-0.
Milton at
Central Mountain
MILL HALL — The HAC-I match between the Black Panthers and the host Wildcats was postponed and moved to Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
Coed Golf
Milton 178, Lewisburg 191
MILTON — The Black Panthers’ top three golfers all shot in the 40s as the team rolled past the Green Dragons in a Heartland-I match held at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Drake Parker led Milton (1-0) with a 40 for nine holes, while Eli Russell and Brayden Gower each shot 44s. Logan Shrawder added a 50 to round out the scorers.
Lewisburg (0-1) was led by a 43 from Mitch Widerquist, plus Zach Engle and Jacob Gose carded a 47 and 50, respectively, for the Green Dragons.
Milton next hosts Central Mountain at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Lewisburg hosts Jersey Shore at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 178, Lewisburg 191
at Wynding Brook G.C., Milton
Milton: Drake Parker, 40; Eli Russell, 44; Brayden Gower, 44; Logan Shrawder, 50; Avery Reiff, 53.
Lewisburg: Mitch Widerquist, 43; Zach Engle, 47; Jacob Gose, 50; Lexi Schmadel, 51; Mason Lytle, 52.
