SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Warrior Run jumped out to a six-run lead in the first inning, but the Defenders couldn’t hold onto it as South Williamsport scored three runs in the sixth to come away with an 11-8 nonleague Saturday.
Leading Warrior Run (2-4) at the plate was Jessica Bryson batted 2-for-3 and hit two home runs, with a two-run shot coming in the big first inning and a solo blast in the fifth.
In addition for the Defenders, Maggie Gelnett batted 2-for-3 and hit a double and while Valandra McHenry batted 3-for-4 and drove in a run
South Williamsport (4-3), however, hit three home runs in the contest to aid in the Mounties’ victory.
Warrior Run next hosts Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
South Williamsport 11,
Warrior Run 8
Saturday at South Williamsport
Warrior Run 600 010 1 — 8-11-6
So. Williamsport 142 103 x — 11-11-0
Kaelyn Watson, Valandra McHenry (2) and Maggie Gelnett. Rieppel, Shuler (6) and Beck.
WP: Rieppel. LP: McHenry.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Gelnett, 2-for-3, double; Abby Evans, double; McHenry, 3-for-4, RBI; Jessica Bryson, 2-for-3, 2 HR (1st, 1 on; 5th, solo), 3 RBI.
Top South Williamsport hitters: Alexander, 2-for-4, triple, HR (2nd); Shuler, 2-for-4, HR (1st, solo); A. Lorson, 2-for-4, HR (3rd, 1 on), 2 RBI; Cardone, 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.