STATE COLLEGE – Rob Marinec connected on his first home run of the season, but the Crosscutters fell 5-4 Sunday evening in State College.
Marinec finished the game 2-for-3 with the home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Michael Turconi recorded a multi-hit hit game, collecting a pair of triples and scoring a run. Lance Logsdon finished the night with a pair of singles and a RBI.
Freddie Matos ended the night 3-for-4 with a double and a runs scored. It was the ninth time this season a Crosscutters batters recorded three or more hits in a game, and the second time Matos picked up three hits in a game.
Tyler Uberstine made is Crosscutters debut on the mound, working three innings, allowing a run on four hits, while striking out a batter in the no decision.
Trot Taylor worked four innings of relief, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits, striking out three. Owen Holt took the loss, allowing one run, on two hits in an inning of work.
It was the first time this season the Crosscutters pitchers failed to walk an opposing batter. The five strikeouts are the second fewest recorded by Cutters pitching this season.
The Crosscutters picked up a season-high five extra base hits in the loss.
Saturday’s game was washed out and will not be made up.
