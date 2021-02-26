MANHEIM – Zach Hartman became the Bucknell wrestling team's fourth EIWA champion on Friday at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex.
Hartman, who went 3-0 en route to winning the 165-pound title, was one of two Bison to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which are slated for March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Sophomore Darren Miller took third in the 133-pound weight class to punch his first ever ticket to the NCAA's premier event.
Hartman, already a two-time EIWA runner-up, joined Andy Rendos (165, 2010), current assistant coach Kevin LeValley (149, 2011) and Joe Stolfi (285, 2014) as Bucknell's EIWA champions. He became the second Bison to earn the EIWA Coaches' Trophy as the EIWA Championships' Outstanding Wrestler, joining LeValley. He also qualified for his third NCAA Championships.
Hartman, who was ranked eighth in the most recent NCAA Coaches' Panel Rankings, put on a show at the EIWA Championships. In the opening round, the junior needed just 2:40 to pin Army's Clayton Fielden. To earn his spot in the title bout, he downed Drexel's Evan Barczak by a 5-2 decision; in that bout, he racked up 4:23 of riding time alone.
For the second-straight year, Hartman faced Navy's Tanner Skidgel for the EIWA crown. In 2020, Skidgel successfully defended his EIWA title by edging Hartman, 4-2. This time, Hartman emerged an emphatic 9-0 victor; after riding Skidgel out for the entire middle stanza, Hartman scored a reversal and six back points during an impressive final frame.
Miller rebounded from being upset in the first round by Navy's Jacob Allen, rattling off four-straight victories to earn the EIWA's final automatic bid at his weight class. Miller outscored his final four opponents by a 21-3 margin, notably blanking his final two.
As a team, the Bison finished sixth with 84.5 points. Lehigh won its fourth-straight EIWA championship, totaling 158.5 points. Navy (129) and Army West Point (119.5) rounded out the top-three teams.
Senior Matthew Kolonia (149) placed fifth at his third, and final, EIWA Championships. In the fifth-place bout, he edged Michael Zarif (Drexel), 3-2, on a third-period escape; earlier in the day, he earned bonus points for Bucknell with a commanding 20-5 technical fall over Sacred Heart's Seth Brown.
Junior Brandon Seidman (125) and sophomores Jaden Fisher (157) and Vincent Andreano (165) each took sixth. Fisher became a two-time EIWA placewinner; he went eighth at 157 pounds as a freshman. Fisher and Andreano each were one spot shy of earning an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships.
Freshman Kurt Phipps (141), sophomore Mason McCready (197) and freshman Dorian Crosby (285) each finished seventh. Phipps was especially impressive in his EIWA Championships debut; his first victory came by fall while his second came by an 11-8 major decision. McCready's seventh-place match against Binghamton's Sam DePrez was especially exciting; the sophomore forced overtime by scoring a takedown with 38 seconds remaining in regulation and then sealed his comeback victory with a takedown early in the first sudden victory period.
Competing up a weight class, senior Frankie Guida, Jr. placed eighth. All but one of his bouts was decided by a single point.
This was the first time the EIWA's championship event was not held at a member campus site. It was also the first one-day EIWA Championships since 1909. Only 10 of the conference's 17 teams were in attendance due to the Ivy League and Centennial Conference's cancelation of all winter sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.