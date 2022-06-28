SELINSGROVE — Warrior Run’s Major Softball All-Stars have given it their all just to reach Monday’s District 13 championship game against Danville.
Following three straight wins Warrior Run had all the momentum going into the contest, but Danville pitcher Maclin Hickey put a stop to that.
Warrior Run managed just one hit off Hickey as Danville rolled to a 10-0, four-inning victory to claim the District 13 title at East Snyder Park.
“The girls played with a lot of heart, and they never gave up. They had a lot of practice, they put the time in, and they put the work in,” said Warrior Run manager Joe Reigle. “(After our 9-8 opening loss to Selinsgrove) we came out in the next couple of games (and played well), and we made it to the final. We had an awesome win Friday (12-11 in 9 innings over Selinsgrove), and it got the girls here.
I’m proud of the girls for what they did. It was a tough loss, and nobody likes to lose,” added Warrior Run’s manager.
Danville put its stamp on the game early as the team put four runs on the board in the first inning.
Following a pair of runs that scored on an error (Brynn Wilson) and a wild pitch (Hailee Renn), Hickey helped herself out with a one-out double that set the stage for Hannah Merrell’s RBI single to left. Merrell later scampered home on another wild pitch to make the score 4-0.
Warrior Run, after stranding a pair of runners on base in the first two innings, loaded the bases in the third when Jacey Felix drew a one-out walk and Caitlin Waltman and Ainsley Anzulavich were both hit by pitches, the latter coming with two outs.
But no runs were able to come home when Hickey got Kenz Johnson to groundout and end the threat.
“The girls never gave up (after the four-run first). They came back out and still tried (to get some runs) and they were hitting the ball and they were battling in there,” said manager Reigle. “You can’t really say much, but you can’t take anything away from (Hickey). Their pitcher was great. She was a nice, hard and fast pitcher. She was throwing strikes.
“It was just a matter of hitting the ball and getting on base,” added Warrior Run’s manager.
Lost opportunities hurt Warrior Run on the night. Aside from the seven baserunners left stranded in the game, the team also committed four errors and Warrior Run pitching issued seven walks and one hit batsman.
“We just couldn’t capitalize on our baserunners. We couldn’t get that lucky passed ball or anything to get a run on the board,” said manager Reigle. “But we’re proud of the girls for everything they did. We have a lot of young kids on the team.
And although the current version of Warrior Run’s Major Division team failed to win a district title, the future looks bright for the team as a lot of the girls will be back next year.
“The future does look bright. As long as the kids who are playing right now stick with it, a couple of years down the road they are going to do really well. I think this game will motivate those girls. The first loss (a 9-8 defeat to Selinsgrove) we had really motivated them,” said manager Reigle. “We had to explain to some of the girls how the bracket worked, because a lot of the kids really didn’t understand (the tournament was double elimination), but we said, “Hey, we can get back and play Selinsgrove again.
“The girls were psyched. They wanted that game (versus Selinsgrove on Friday), and it showed. They came out, they battled hard and won.”
District 13 Tournament
Major Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Danville 10, Warrior Run 0 (4 innings)
Warrior Run 000 0 — 0-1-4
Danville 422 2 — 10-5-0
Caitlin Waltman, Skye Reigle (2) and Kenz Johnson. Maclin Hickey and Tarynn Heintzelman.
WP: Hickey. LP: Waltman.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Jacey Felix, 2 walks; Waltman, 1-for-1, HBP; Sadie Dion, walk.
Top Danville hitters: Brynn Wilson, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Hailee Renn, 2 walks, 2 runs; Heintzelman, 1-for-2, walk, RBI; Hickey, 1-for-3, double, run; Ryleigh Hepner, walk, run; Hannah Merrell, 1-for-2, RBI; Ellen Pena, walk, run; Claire Kretzing, 1-for-1, walk, run; Ariane Pichardo, walk, run.
