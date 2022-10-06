LEWISBURG — In a possible preview of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, the Green Dragons bagged two goals and shutout the Ironmen 2-0 in Wednesday’s Heartland-I contest to remain undefeated.
It only took Lewisburg (9-0-1 overall) 10 minutes to strike first Wednesday afternoon.
Set up by a great through ball by Darrien Svilokos, Alfred Romano muscled his way through a group of Danville (11-3) defenders and beautifully chipped the ball over the head of goalkeeper Evan Hass and into the goal.
“I knew that the chip would be open,” said Romano. “I’m very comfortable with that shot.”
The Green Dragons had a chance to extend their lead late in the second half, but a rocket of a shot from Svilokos bounced off the goalpost and went harmlessly out of play.
Danville had its chances to equalize late in the first half, but often rushed their shots and failed to make a good effort on goal.
“We need to be a little bit more composed in the final third,” said Ironmen coach Brian Dressler. “In the first half we had a couple really good chances to score and didn’t.”
Lewisburg extended its lead midway through the second half. Hass saved the initial shot attempt by Romano, but the rebound went straight to Reese Diffenderfer, who slotted it past Hass and into the net.
The two goals would be enough for the Green Dragons, keeping the team undefeated and firmly atop both the HAC-I standings and the District 4 2A power rankings.
Lewisburg and Danville entered play as the top two teams in Class 2A.
“I think it’s a pretty big win, but it really doesn’t mean that much,” said Romano. “We’ll probably see them again. Hopefully that’s when it really matters.”
Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Danville took us out of our game for a little while,” said Kettlewell. “We were able to gain control of it in the second half, but I’m proud of my guys for working hard and adjusting.”
The last time the Green Dragons lost a regular season game was to State College on Oct. 10, 2021. They’ll get another shot at them on Saturday when they travel to State College for a shot at revenge. The Little Lions have a 7-2-1 record this season.
“I think it’s a great way for us to kind of learn and get some experience playing a tough team,” said Kettlewell.
Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Darrien Svilokos, 8:26.
Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, unassisted, 53:36.
Shots: Lewisburg, 29-5. Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 7-5. Saves: Danville 12 (Evan Hass); Lewisburg 3 (Henry Harrison).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.