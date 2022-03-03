MONTGOMERY — Saint John Neumann outscored Meadowbrook Christian by nine points in the fourth quarter to take the District 4 Class A consolation game Wednesday at Montgomery Community Athletic Center.
Kailey Devlin tallied a game-high 23 points to lead No. 6 Meadowbrook (14-14), plus Emily Baney added 10 for the Lions.
District 4 Class A Tournament
Consolation game
At Montgomery High School
No. 4 St. John Neumann 48, No. 6 Meadowbrook Chr. 42
Meadowbrook 9 12 13 8 – 42
Neumann 14 9 8 17 – 49
Meadowbrook (14-14) 42
Kailey Devlin 10 2-4 23; Addison Nevius 0 0-2 0; Audrey Millett 0 0-1 0; Alayna Smith 1 0-1 2; Emily Baney 5 0-2 10; Madi McNeal 3 0-4 7; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-14 42.
3-point goals: Devlin, McNeal.
St. John Neumann (12-11) 49
Kylie Cendoma 2 1-2 6; Lily Reid 3 0-0 6; Emma Henderson 1 0-0 2; Michelle Pierce 1 2-2 4; Elizabeth Weller 5 2-4 12; Shanniyah Tutler 3 2-4 8; Giyannah Parlante 2 4-6 10; Ella Ballard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-18 48.
3-point goals: Parlante 2, Cendoma.
Other area playoff scores:
GIRLS
Class 2A Championship
No. 1 Southern Columbia 56, No. 3 So. Williamsport 44
Class 2A Consolation
No. 2 Mount Carmel 50, No. 4 Northeast Bradford 38
Class 3A Semifinal
No. 4 Loyalsock 47, No. 1 Bloomsburg 45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.