LEWISBURG – Following a year off from the pandemic, Lewisburg’s return to the baseball diamond last season didn’t quite go as planned for the Green Dragons.
With plenty of big bats in the lineup, including West Virginia University-bound slugger Josh Heath, a promising season never came to fruition as Lewisburg was left on the outside looking in when the District 4 playoffs rolled around.
Now with five starters gone due to graduation, and the retirement of former head coach Don Leitzel, Lewisburg’s squad will be young, and now under the direction of new head coach Gregory Girton, who was an assistant on last year’s team.
“We are very excited to play baseball this year,” said Girton. “We are a very young team, and our goal is to be a .500 team with the goals and expectations of getting better every game.
“Last season we were senior laden, but with that being said; our JV team had a substantial amount of varsity time,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
And it goes without saying that the team’s offensive prowess has taken a severe hit this season due to those seniors departing, so it only stands to reason where the team’s success must lie now.
“We have to play good defense,” said Girton. “Attitude, defense, pitching and attitude (again) are the keys to the season.”
Three of the returning seniors who’ll be leading the team this year are infielder Kaiden Wagner, pitcher/infielder Forrest Zelechoski and outfielder Tony Burns.
Wagner is the team’s top returning hitter. Last year he batted .250 with 15 hits, 14 runs scored, eight RBI and three doubles.
On the mound a year ago, Zelechoski went 2-3 with a 4.38 ERA. And at the plate, Zelechoski batted .151 with eight hits, three runs scored, seven RBI and two doubles.
“The two key players this year will be Zelechoski and Kaden Wagner, and Tony Burns (who had a hit and three runs scored in limited action a year ago),” said Girton. “Those individuals were winners in basketball, wrestling, and soccer, and now I am asking them to lead this team.
“Additionally, (senior pitcher/outfielder) Mark Walsh has shown real growth from last year to this year,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Mark was going to be in our starting lineup, and I believe win us some games last year until he fractured his collar bone during practice.”
Other starters this year include junior catcher Shea Girton and junior pitcher/infielder Max Mitchell, both of whom will be relied upon for their defense during the season.
“Shea started all of the games last year as a sophomore and learned a lot. He’s a great wall behind the dish,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Additionally, Max is strong as an ox. He should provide some shutout innings and some strong fielding wherever he plays.”
Fellow underclassmen Derek Asche, Michael Casale, Jack Blough, Logan Heyman and Aiden Howerter will also be asked to step into the lineup and make major contributions to the team’s success this year.
“Those players are going to be asked to fill in the shoes of the departed seniors from last year,” said coach Girton. “We are young and scrappy, but our weakness is that we are young.”
Girton knows the Heartland-I will be tough this season, especially when one of the goals for the team is to have a .500 record. On the year the Green Dragons will have to face the likes of perennial powers Danville, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Mifflinburg and Montoursville.
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
Gregory Girton, 1st season.
Assistant coaches:
Mike Asche, Matt Butler, Jacob Girton, Luke Smith, AJ Ramirez and Ryan Combs.
Last year’s record:
9-10.
Key graduation losses:
Josh Heath, Owen Arndt, Joel Myers, Kadyn Magyar and Jimmy Alexander.
Returning starters:
Kaiden Wagner, sr., 2B; Forrest Zelechoski, sr., P/1B; Shea Girton, jr., C; Max Mitchell, jr., P/C/3B.
Remaining roster: Tony Burns, sr., OF; Mark Walsh, sr., P/OF; Logan Heyman, jr., IF; Nathaniel Gabel, jr., P/3B; Aiden Howerter,jr., OF; Cory Mahon, jr., 1B; Michael Casale, so., C/OF; Jack Blough, so., P/3B; Derek Asche, so., 2B; Angel Conception, so., 2B; Noah Cook, so., SS; Ryan Meta-Rogan, so., P/3B/1B; Josh Leauber, so., OF; Gabe Naginey, so., OF; Harper Phillips, so., OF; Ivan Suncar, so., OF; Isaiah Whitman, so., OF; Yadiel Molina, so., OF.
