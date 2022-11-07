Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118 Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224 N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176 New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138 Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178 Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 217 225 Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164 New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200 Carolina 2 7 0 .222 179 228
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216 Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188 Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147 L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173 Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241 ___
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21 Detroit 15, Green Bay 9 Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20 L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17 Miami 35, Chicago 32 Minnesota 20, Washington 17 N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17 New England 26, Indianapolis 3 Seattle 31, Arizona 21 Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13 Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m. Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m. Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
CollegeWomen’s soccerPatriot League ChampionshipBucknell 1, Army 0 (3-1 on PKs)Notes:
For the second time in three days, Rylee Donaldson converted the winning penalty kick, and the Bison repeated as Patriot League champions on Sunday, prevailing 3-1 in penalty kicks over top-seeded Army West Point at steamy Malek Stadium and Clinton Field. After 110 minutes of tense, scoreless soccer, the second-seeded Bison missed on their first two attempts in penalties, but Jenna Hall made a crucial save, and Teresa Deda, Meghan White, and Donaldson made three straight from the spot to clinch the title. Now 8-5-6 on the season, Bucknell is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in school history and the second year in a row. The Bison will learn their NCAA fate on Monday when the first-round pairings are announced on NCAA.com at 4 p.m.
Men’s soccerMAC Freedom ChampionshipStevens 1, Lycoming 0 (4-2 on PKs)Notes:
In a second straight game brought down to the wire and decided by penalty kicks, the third-seeded Warriors went toe-to-toe with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Stevens Institute Technology in a 0-0 draw, falling 4-2 in penalty kicks in the MAC Freedom Championship final on Saturday at the DeBraun Athletic Complex. The Warrior defense, held down by seniors Joey Francis, Brayden Wise and junior goalkeeper Nick Wilke held the undefeated Ducks scoreless for 110 minutes. Wilke made one save in regulation, and two, one in each of the two overtime periods, including a beautiful save to his left in the last minute of the game against the Ducks (15-0-3) were led by Bruno Adino, who finished with four shots, and goalkeeper Justin Cross recorded two saves on the night. This was the seventh time in 10 years under head coach Nate Gibboney that the Warriors have reached the conference finals, having previously reached MAC Commonwealth finals in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019. The full field for the NCAA Division III Championship will be announced on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1:30 p.m. through ncaa.com.
Men’s cross countrySaturdayBloomsburg at PSAC ChampionshipsNotes:
The Huskies finished 10th overall at the PSAC Championships at Lamb’s Creek Cross Country Course in Mansfield. The Huskies finished the day with 263 points with help from sophomore Caden Dufrene (Warrior Run H.S.) was the third Husky to cross the finish line as he placed 59th with a time of 27:20.5. Edinboro (33 points) won the event, edging out Shippensburg (55 points) to capture their fifth consecutive PSAC title. Slippery Rock (86 points) rounded out the Top 3.
Lock Haven at PSAC ChampionahipsNote:
For the Bald Eagles on Saturday, Milton Area High School graduate Tanner Walter finished 63rd overall in 27:26.7. Lock Haven finished fifth on the day.
Men’s swimmingSaturdayHood 130, Lycoming 83Misericordia 181, Lycoming 62Note:
The Warriors fell in the double-dual, but Junior Eliot Keith notched a personal-best with a time of 2:29.80 in the 200-yard breaststroke, plus senior Caleb Reigle notched season-bests in the 500- (6:00.32) and 1,000-yard (12:20.96) freestyles.
FridayBloomsburg 135, Edinboro 64Notes:
The Huskies picked up seven event wins, had 25 1st-3rd place finishes, and 25 PSAC cut times in the PSAC win over Edinboro. For Bloomsburg, Mifflinburg Area High School grad Sean Witmer finished third in the 400 IM in a PSAC-time of 4:28.64. And in 100 breast, Witmer posted his fastest time in the event with a PSAC cut time of 1:00.64 to take second.
Women’s swimmingSaturdayHood 115, Lycoming 103Misericordia 199, Lycoming 44Note:
A short-handed Lycoming team posted 17 season-best swims during the double-dual meet at Hood College. Junior Cathryn Brought led the Warriors, finishing second in the 100-yard freestyle (55.93) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.96) and she finished fourth in the 400-yard individual medley (5:24.85), all personal-best times.
Women’s volleyballSaturdayBucknell 3, Loyola 1Notes:
The Bison are headed back to the postseason for the first time in 12 years after turning in a terrific defensive performance in a four-set win over Loyola on Senior Night in Davis Gym on Saturday evening. Now 14-10 overall and 7-8 in the Patriot League, the Bison not only secured their first conference tournament berth since 2010, but they also locked up the No. 5 seed, setting up a rematch with fourth-seeded Loyola in the quarterfinal round on Nov. 15. The Greyhounds fell to 10-12 overall and 8-7 in league play with one regular-season match remaining. Bucknell could still catch Loyola for fourth place in the standings with a win at third-place Navy next week coupled with a Loyola loss to second-place Army. But the Greyhounds would own the tiebreaker based on wins over both service academies after Bucknell and Loyola split their two matches and were even on set wins at four each.
WrestlingTen go undefeated at Lycoming InvitationalNotes:
Ten Lycoming College wrestlers went 3-0 to lead the team as it opened the 2022-23 season at the Lycoming Invitational on Sunday at the Keiper Recreation Center. Sophomore 125-pounder Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run H.S.), sophomore 133-pounder Thomas Conselyea, sophomore 141-pounder Cooper Gilham, first-year 149-pounder Kobin Karper, senior 157-pounder Hunter O’Connor, sophomore 165-pounder Chase Chapman, first-year 174-pounder Eli Crum, junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs, sophomore heavyweight Robbie West and senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia H.S.) all went 3-0 during the eight-team invitational, which featured Cortland, Elmira, Oneonta, Otterbein, St. John Fisher, Washington & Jefferson and York (Pa.). Majcher picked up a major decision before posting pins of Oneonta’s Danny Poggi and Washington & Jefferson’s Holden DuBois. Fulmer opened up 3-0 with a decision, a major decision of Elmira’s Darius Green and a pin of Cortland’s Roman Jellick. Sophomore 149-pounder Logan Bartlett (Lewisburg Area H.S.) also won two matches for Lycoming.
Lock Haven at Princeton OpenNote: Lock Haven opened the 2022-23 season today at the Princeton Open, and six Bald Eagles placed, including one champion. Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg H.S./Saint Joseph’s Academy) wrestled his way to a third-place finish at 174 pounds. The sophomore capped a 3-1 day in the third-place match with a tech fall victory over Michael Wilson of Rider.
