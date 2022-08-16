Friday, Aug. 26
Williamsport at State College
Muncy at Warrior Run
Line Mountain at Penns Valley
South Williamsport at Milton
Sheffield at Bucktail
Shikellamy at Central Columbia
Selinsgrove at Bellefonte
Executive Education Academy at Athens
Pottsville at Jersey Shore
North-Penn Mansfield at Towanda
Midd-West at Miffinburg
Troy at Bald Eagle Area
Wellsboro at Montoursville
Danville at Bloomsburg
Wyalusing at Nativity BVM
Loyalsock at Berks Catholic
Southern Columbia at Berwick
Cowanesque Valley at Northwest Area
Mount Carmel at North Schuylkill
Hughesville at Montgomery
Satuday, Aug. 27
Shenandoah Valley at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech
Shamokin at Lewisburg
Thursday, Sept. 1
Canton at North-Penn Mansfield
Friday, Sept. 2
Danville at Line Mountain
Cowanesque Valley at Athens
Hughesville at Loyalsock
Halifax at Midd-West
Milton at Towanda
Warrior Run at Hamburg
Montoursville at Troy
Dunmore at Mount Carmel
Muncy at Wellsboro
Central Mountain at Bloomsburg
Pittston at Williamsport
South Williamsport at Montgomery
Shikellamy at Mifflin County
Juniata at Selinsgrove
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia
Southern Columbia at Shamokin
Saturday, Sept. 3
Northwest Area at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech
Friday, Sept. 9
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run
Troy at North Penn-Mansfield
Bloomsburg at Hughesville
Dallas at Williamsport
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at South Williamsport
Line Mountain at Tri-Valley
Montgomery at Cowanesque Valley
Bucktail at Elk County Catholic
Shikellamy at Central Mountain
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
Mifflinburg at Shamokin
Lewisburg at Montoursville
Central Columbia at Danville
Loyalsock at Southern Columbia
Athens at Wyalusing
Midd-West at Milton
Wellsboro at Canton
Saturday, Sept. 10
Towanda at Northwest Area
Thursday, Sept. 15
Troy at Wyaslusing
Friday, Sept. 16
Middletown at Line Mountain
Montgomery at Muncy
Otto-Eldred at Bucktail
Jersey Shore at Shikellamy
Shamokin at Selinsgrove
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg
Montoursville at Central Columbia
Danville at Loyalsock
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia
Athens at Wellsboro
Milton at Mount Carmel
Canton at Towanda
Bloomsburg at Midd-West
Northwest Area at North Penn-Mansfield
Warrior Run at Hughesville
Williamsport at Berwick
South Williamsport at Cowanesque Valley
Friday, Sept. 23
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore
Central Mountain at Shamokin
Bald Eagle Area at Montoursville
Athens at Troy
Southern Columbia at Danville
Central Columbia at Lewisburg
Mansfield at Muncy
Loyalsock at Williams Valley
Wellsboro at Towanda
Milton at Holy Redeemer
Wyalusing at Montgomery
Hughesville at Midd-West
Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg
Cowanesque Valley at Waverly
Williamsport at Crestwood
Northwest Area at Warrior Run
Susquenita at Line Mountain
Shikellamy at Selinsgrove
Saturday, Sept. 24
Holy Cross at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech
Bucktail at Sheffield
South Williamsport at Canton
Thursday, Sept. 29
Troy at Wellsboro
Friday, Sept. 30
Cameron County at Bucktail
Shikellamy at Shamokin
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg
Executive Education Academy at Jersey Shore
Montoursville at Southern Columbia
Lewisburg at Danville
Central Columbia at Loyalsock
Towanda at Athens
Hughesville at Milton
Canton at Wyalusing
Midd-West at Mount Carmel
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run
Williamsport at Central Mountain
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at Muncy
Newport at Line Mountain
Montgomery at Northwest Area
Saturday, Oct. 1
North Penn-Mansfield at Cowanesque Valley
Friday, Oct. 7
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove
Shamokin at Jersey Shore
Danville at Montoursville
Loyalsock at Lewisburg
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia
Athens at North Penn-Mansfield
Milton at Bloomsburg
Montgomery at Canton
Warrior Run at Midd-West
Towanda at Troy
Mount Carmel at Hughesville
Wyalusing at Wellsboro
Wyoming Valley West at Williamsport
Line Mountain at Halifax
Muncy at South Williamsport
Elk County Catholic at Bucktail
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy
Saturday, Oct. 8
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at Cowanesque Valley
Friday, Oct. 14
Bucktail at Otto-Eldred
Bloomsburg at Shikellamy
Selinsgrove at Holidaysburg
Montoursville at Jersey Shore
Mifflinburg at Milton
Athens at Canton
Shamokin at Central Columbia
Towanda at Hughesville
Berwick at Danville
Midd-West at Lewisburg
Wellsboro at South Williamsport
Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia
Wyalusing at Loyalsock
Williamsport at Wilkes-Barre
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at Montrose
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
Cowanesque Valley at Muncy
Warrior Run at Montgomery
Saturday, Oct. 15
Northwest Area at Troy
Friday, Oct. 21
Shikellamy at Mount Carmel
Central Columbia at Athens
Selinsgrove at Montoursville
Jersey Shore at Canton
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg
North Penn-Mansfield at Wyalusing
Greater Nanticoke at Shamokin
Towanda at Tunkhannock
Bellefonte at Danville
Loyalsock at Troy
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg
Wellsboro at Bald Eagle Area
Wyoming Area at Southern Columbia
Penns Valley at Midd-West
Cowanesque Valley at Milton
Williamsport at Hazleton
Montgomery at Philipsburg-Osceola
Line Mountain at Juniata
Northwest Area at Muncy
Hughesville at South Williamsport
Bucktail at Coudersport
Saturday, Oct. 22
George School at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech
Friday, Oct. 28
Muncy at Hughesville
South Williamsport at Northwest Area
Southern Columbia at Shikellamy
Midd-West at Selinsgrove
Jersey Shore at Central Mountain
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg
Shamokin at Mount Carmel
Montoursville at Loyalsock
Danville at Huntingdon
Canton at Troy
Bloomsburg at Central Columbia
North Penn-Mansfield at Wellsboro
Milton at Warrior Run
Wyalusing at Towanda
Tunkhannock at Williamsport
Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain
Saturday, Oct. 29
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at Montgomery
Friday, Nov. 4
Executive Education Academy at Line Mountain
