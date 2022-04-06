College softball
Game 1: Albright 2, Lycoming 1Game 2: Lycoming 6, Albright 0Notes:
Junior Payton Whary fired a three-hit shutout to lead Lycoming to a 6-0 win over Albright in the nightcap and senior Angie King went 6-for-6 in the doubleheader, as Lycoming split the games. The Warriors (5-13 overall) jumped out with three runs in the first inning of the second game and never looked back, as Whary (3-4) allowed just three singles to earn her first shutout of the year. King went 4-for-4 with a run and two RBI and both senior Kacee Reitz, a Milton High grad, and sophomore Kylee Segraves had two hits and two runs scored. Junior Mackenzie Glosek also added two hits, a double and two RBI against the Lions (2-16).
Men’s tennisBucknell 5, Bloomsburg 2Notes:
Bucknell made the short trip over to Bloomsburg on Tuesday afternoon and returned home with a 5-2 victory over the Huskies. Harrison Gold, Nick Mueller, Tim Zelikovsky, and Per Astrom were all double winners as the Bison swept the three doubles matches and took four of the six singles bouts.
Women’s tennisMisericordia 9, Lycoming 0Notes:
Lycoming suffered its first loss of the spring portion of the season, as Misericordia posted a 9-0 MAC Freedom win at the Misericordia Tennis Courts. The Warriors had won five in a row before the loss Tuesday, the program’s longest winning streak since 2001. The Cougars remain undefeated, advancing to 8-0 overall, 2-0 in the MAC Freedom. The Warriors fall to 7-5, 1-1.
Major League BaseballAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Los Angeles 11 6 .647 Texas 10 6 .625 Houston 8 5 .615 Toronto 9 6 .600 Boston 11 8 .579 Seattle 9 7 .563 Baltimore 8 8 .500 Kansas City 8 8 .500 Chicago 9 10 .474 Minnesota 9 10 .474 New York 8 10 .444 Detroit 7 9 .438 Tampa Bay 6 10 .375 Cleveland 7 12 .368 Oakland 5 10 .333
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
St. Louis 9 5 .643 Chicago 11 7 .611 Cincinnati 10 7 .588 Philadelphia 9 7 .563 Atlanta 8 7 .533 San Francisco 8 7 .533 Arizona 11 10 .524 Miami 7 7 .500 New York 7 7 .500 Pittsburgh 7 7 .500 Colorado 8 9 .471 Milwaukee 7 9 .438 San Diego 7 9 .438 Los Angeles 5 9 .357 Washington 4 11 .267 ———
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 3 Detroit 4, Toronto 2 Minnesota 2, Boston 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 4, Washington 3 Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 2 Pittsburgh 9, Baltimore 3 Chicago Cubs 15, Chicago White Sox 9 Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 6 San Francisco 5, Oakland 3 San Diego 11, Texas 5 Seattle 6, Arizona (ss) 3 L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona (ss) 3, Cleveland 1 Milwaukee 8, Colorado 7
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Miami 0 Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1 Washington 14, N.Y. Mets 0 Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0 Boston 10, Minnesota 6 Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 2, Baltimore 1 Cincinnati 12, Seattle 9 Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 6 Arizona 3, Cleveland (ss) 1 Oakland 7, San Francisco 7 Colorado 10, Cleveland (ss) 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 12:35 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit, cancelled
Thursday’s Games
End of Spring Training
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GB
x-Boston 49 30 .620 — x-Philadelphia 49 30 .620 — x-Toronto 46 33 .582 3 Brooklyn 41 38 .519 8 New York 35 44 .443 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 52 28 .650 — Atlanta 41 38 .519 10½ Charlotte 40 39 .506 11½ Washington 35 44 .443 16½ Orlando 21 59 .263 31
Central Division W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 49 30 .620 — x-Chicago 45 34 .570 4 Cleveland 43 37 .538 6½ Indiana 25 55 .313 24½ Detroit 23 56 .291 26
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 24 .696 — x-Dallas 49 30 .620 6 New Orleans 35 44 .443 20 San Antonio 34 45 .430 21 Houston 20 60 .250 35½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
x-Utah 47 32 .595 — Denver 47 33 .588 ½ Minnesota 45 35 .563 2½ Portland 27 52 .342 20 Oklahoma City 24 55 .304 23
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 63 16 .797 — x-Golden State 50 29 .633 13 L.A. Clippers 39 40 .494 24 L.A. Lakers 31 48 .392 32 Sacramento 29 51 .363 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference ———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando 120, Cleveland 115 Philadelphia 131, Indiana 122 Toronto 118, Atlanta 108 Brooklyn 118, Houston 105 Miami 144, Charlotte 115 Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94 Washington 132, Minnesota 114 Milwaukee 127, Chicago 106 San Antonio 116, Denver 97 Utah 121, Memphis 115, OT New Orleans 123, Sacramento 109 Phoenix 121, L.A. Lakers 110
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBaseball
MLB — Suspended Milwaukee Brewers C Pedro Severion 80 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and OF Tim Lacastro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP David McKay and optioned him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Placed RHP Stephen Ridings on the 60-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Devin Sweet and OFs Billy Hamiltion and Steven Souza Jr. to the minor league camp. TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHPs A.L. Alexy, Glen Otto and Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL). Released RHP Brandon Workman and OF Jake Mariznick from their minor league contracts.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jesus Aguilar on a one-year contract. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Anthony Alford, LHP Sam Howard and RHPs Luis Oviedo and Max Kranick on the 10-Day IL. Reassigned RHP Jerad Eickhoff, C Taylor Davis, OF Bligh Madris, INF/OF Hunter Owen, Cs Michael Perez and Jamie Ritchie to the minor league camp. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHPs Sam Clay and Josh Rogers to Rochester (Triple-A East).
Minor LeagueAtlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brett Kennedy.
Frontier League
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of LHP Ryan Hennen to Kansas City (MLB).
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Rashaan Evans. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Nick Eubanks. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Chase McLaughlin. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Jonas Griffith to a exclusive rights contract. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Armani Watts. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Riley Dixon to a one-year contract. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired a 2023 third-round pick from New England in exchange for WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Jeff Anderson executive vice president and chief communications officer. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE J.P. Holtz and DE Taco Charlton. Released QB Blake Bortles. NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Greg Senat.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Hudson Fasching and G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson (AHL) on loan. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Marian Hossa to a one-day contract and announced he will retire. Recalled LW Lukas Reichel from Rockford (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year contract. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned LW Viktor Lodin from Timra IK (SHL) to Belleville (AHL). Recalled C Parker Kelly from Belleville. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reinstated LW Scott Laughton from concussion protocol. Reassigned RW Hayden Hodgson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed C Lukas Svejkovsky to a three-year entry-level contract. Reassigned LW Filip Hollander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Promoted D Cale Fleury from Charlotte (AHL) to the active roster. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL). Reinstated D Jake Muzzin from concussion protocol. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Abbotsford (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Chicago F Josh Leivo one game for a spearing incident on April 3 against Texas. BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Alex Peters to a professional tryout contract (PTO). BRIDGEPORT — Signned G Cory Schneider. CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Evan Moyse to a professional tryout contract (PTO). COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Kyle Betts to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Samuel Dove-McFalls to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). LAVAL ROCKET — Released D Darien Kielb from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned LW Justin Ducharme to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan. MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled C Tyler Boland and RW Todd Burgess from loan to Newfoundland (ECHL). STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Greg Moro from loan to Kansas City (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Nick Perbix to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired G Rylan Parenteau. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Oliver Chau to amateur try-out contract (ATO). UTICA COMETS — Released D Tim Theocharidis from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Conor O’Brien to the active roster. Placed F Nick Rivera on injured reserve effective Mar. 21 and F Peter MacArthur on bereavement leave. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Cam Gray. IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed Fs Justin Misiak and Thomas Parrottino to the active roster. INDY FUEL — Signed F Chris Van Os-Shaw to the active roster. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Matt Anderson to the active roster. Placed F Nick Isaacson on the reserve list and D Greg DiTomaso on injured reserve effective Mar. 31. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Zachary Tsekos to a professional tryout contract. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Dalton Skelly from injured reserve and F Tyler Jeanson from the reserve list. Placed F Billy Exell on the reserve list. WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Matt Jenkins to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
SOCCERNational Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed M Natalie Jacobs as a national team replacement player. Named Michael Balogun and Sara Lowdon assistant coaches to the technical staff.
COLLEGE
