National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 9 6 0 .600 427 264 New England 9 6 0 .600 388 260 Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312 e-N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 276 449
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 357 326 Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 420 316 e-Houston 4 11 0 .267 248 401 e-Jacksonville 2 13 0 .133 217 396
North
W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 9 6 0 .600 410 324 Baltimore 8 7 0 .533 355 356 Pittsburgh 7 7 1 .500 301 371 Cleveland 7 8 0 .467 314 329
West
W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 421 306 L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 408 411 Las Vegas 8 7 0 .533 316 387 Denver 7 8 0 .467 298 260
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA y-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 457 307 Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 398 318 Washington 6 9 0 .400 297 407 e-N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 248 365
South
W L T Pct PF PA y-Tampa Bay 11 4 0 .733 442 312 New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285 Atlanta 7 8 0 .467 278 400 e-Carolina 5 10 0 .333 277 345
North
W L T Pct PF PA y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 383 324 Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 384 372 e-Chicago 5 10 0 .333 265 373 e-Detroit 2 12 1 .167 259 386
West
W L T Pct PF PA x-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 416 326 x-Arizona 10 5 0 .667 394 306 San Francisco 8 7 0 .533 377 334 Seattle 5 10 0 .333 306 307 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Green Bay 24, Cleveland 22 Indianapolis 22, Arizona 16 Sunday’s Games Atlanta 20, Detroit 16 Buffalo 33, New England 21 Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 21 Houston 41, L.A. Chargers 29 L.A. Rams 30, Minnesota 23 N.Y. Jets 26, Jacksonville 21 Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 10 Tampa Bay 32, Carolina 6 Chicago 25, Seattle 24 Kansas City 36, Pittsburgh 10 Las Vegas 17, Denver 13 Dallas 56, Washington 14
Monday’s Games
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 22 9 .710 — Philadelphia 17 16 .515 6 Boston 16 17 .485 7 Toronto 14 16 .467 7½ New York 15 18 .455 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 21 13 .618 — Washington 17 16 .515 3½ Charlotte 17 17 .500 4 Atlanta 15 17 .469 5 Orlando 7 27 .206 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 20 10 .667 — Milwaukee 22 13 .629 ½ Cleveland 20 13 .606 1½ Indiana 14 20 .412 8 Detroit 5 27 .156 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 20 14 .588 — Dallas 15 17 .469 4 San Antonio 14 18 .438 5 New Orleans 12 22 .353 8 Houston 10 23 .303 9½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 23 9 .719 — Denver 16 16 .500 7 Minnesota 15 17 .469 8 Portland 13 19 .406 10 Oklahoma City 12 20 .375 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 27 6 .818 — Phoenix 26 6 .813 ½ L.A. Clippers 17 16 .515 10 L.A. Lakers 16 18 .471 11½ Sacramento 13 21 .382 14½
Saturday’s Games
New York 101, Atlanta 87 Milwaukee 117, Boston 113 Golden State 116, Phoenix 107 Brooklyn 122, L.A. Lakers 115 Utah 120, Dallas 116
Sunday’s Games
Miami 93, Orlando 83 Cleveland 144, Toronto 99 Memphis 127, Sacramento 102 Philadelphia 117, Washington 96 Oklahoma City 117, New Orleans 112 San Antonio 144, Detroit 109 Chicago 113, Indiana 105 Denver 103, L.A. Clippers 100
Monday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 30 20 6 4 44 98 80 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104 Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 Washington 31 18 6 7 43 108 81 N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77 Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95 New Jersey 30 10 15 5 25 82 105 N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92 Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79 St. Louis 31 17 9 5 39 106 85 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97 Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 32 20 12 0 40 114 98 Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90 Los Angeles 30 14 11 5 33 80 79 San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, ppd Florida at Carolina, ppd N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, ppd Ottawa at Washington, ppd Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd Toronto at Columbus, ppd New Jersey at St. Louis, ppd Nashville at Dallas, ppd Los Angeles at Arizona, ppd Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd Colorado at Vegas, ppd Edmonton at Calgary, ppd San Jose at Anaheim, ppd Seattle at Vancouver, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
