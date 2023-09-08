College
Women's soccer
Bucknell 5, Colorado College 2
Notes: Meghan White scored the go-ahead goal from the penalty spot in the 76th minute and Teresa Deda tacked on two highlight-reel insurance goals in the final seven minutes to send the Bison to a wild win over visiting Colorado College on Thursday night at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium.
Now 4-2-1 on the season and unbeaten in their last nine home matches (4-0-5), the Bison came from behind twice against the Tigers (0-4-1), reprising a familiar theme of late. Bucknell also conceded the first goal in last week’s 1-1 draw with Villanova and 3-1 win over La Salle, and on Thursday the Bison took over the game after conceding a second goal just after the halftime interval.
Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 88 51 .633 _
Tampa Bay 85 56 .603 4
Toronto 77 63 .550 11½
Boston 72 68 .514 16½
New York 70 70 .500 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 73 67 .521 _
Cleveland 67 74 .475 6½
Detroit 64 76 .457 9
Chicago 54 86 .386 19
Kansas City 44 97 .312 29½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 80 61 .567 _
Seattle 79 61 .564 ½
Texas 76 63 .547 3
Los Angeles 65 76 .461 15
Oakland 43 97 .307 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 91 48 .655 _
Philadelphia 77 62 .554 14
Miami 72 68 .514 19½
New York 64 75 .460 27
Washington 63 77 .450 28½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 77 62 .554 _
Chicago 76 65 .539 2
Cincinnati 73 69 .514 5½
Pittsburgh 65 75 .464 12½
St. Louis 61 79 .436 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 54 .612 _
Arizona 73 68 .518 13
San Francisco 70 70 .500 15½
San Diego 66 75 .468 20
Colorado 51 88 .367 34
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
Oakland 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4
Houston 12, Texas 3
Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 3
Thursday's Games
Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-7) at Detroit (Olson 3-6), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-9) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Snider 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 10-6) at Boston (Houck 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 12-9) at Houston (Brown 10-10), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-5), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4
Chicago Cubs 8, San Francisco 2
Arizona 12, Colorado 5
Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1
Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 4
Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 0
Atlanta 8, St. Louis 5
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday's Games
Arizona (Gallen 14-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at Washington (Gore 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Atlanta (Elder 11-4), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 12-9) at Houston (Brown 10-10), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 2-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Football
NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 20 21
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 20
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Thursday's Games
Detroit 21, Kansas City 20
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.