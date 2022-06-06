LEWISBURG — Excitement surrounds Lewisburg Area High School’s softball team as the Green Dragons are set to begin competition in the PIAA Tournament for the first time in 26 years.
Not even a nearly three-hour trip to Palisades High School in Kitnersville, the host team and site of today’s Class 3A first-round contest, can dampen the team’s enthusiasm for a monumental game against the District 11 champion Pirates.
“We wish we didn’t have to drive 2 ½ hours to the game, but the girls are ready to go and they look sharp. Now, we just have to show up and play,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner. “It’s been a long time coming – it’s been since 1996 the last time Lewisburg went to states. This group of girls has worked really hard to get this point, and it’s huge for the program to win districts and go to states.
“I think we have a real good chance to win... We have good hitting 1-9 and good pitching, and hopefully it’ll be a good state tournament,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
And when Lewisburg (16-3) takes to the diamond against Palisades (16-7), the Green Dragons will be playing against a team similar to their own.
Aside from the identical win totals, both teams feature a lineup full of potent hitters along with solid defenses led by a young pitcher.
Lewisburg and Palisades have six hitters apiece who are batting .300 or better.
The Green Dragons are led by senior shortstop Rylee Dyroff, who (before entering the District 4 Tournament) was batting .473 with 26 hits, 17 RBI, eight doubles, a triple and two home runs.
Senior third baseman Erin Field and sophomore catcher Sydney Bolinsky both carried batting averages of .452 and .442 into the postseason, respectively. Field also has six doubles and four triples on the year, plus Bolinsky has nine doubles, two homers and a triple.
In addition, sophomore pitcher Kimmy Shannon and sophomore second baseman Carley Wagner are also batting over .300. Shannon has four doubles, three homers and two triples on the year, plus Wagner has five doubles, two homers and a triple.
And coach Wagner expects all his players to keep on hitting against Palisades, especially against Pirates freshman pitcher Karlye Teman.
“I think everybody will hit. (Teman) throws harder and she won’t be lobbing the ball in there. She has good speed on her pitch, and that’s when we hit our best and hopefully, we’ll be hitting the ball over the field (today),” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“The girls were all swinging the bat well (in practice Sunday). It’s sometimes scary to pitch the ball to them with the way they hit it back to me, and we hope it correlates to (Monday) and they hit the ball all over the place.”
Teman, a freshman, is 13-6 this season with a 1.95 ERA. She has 261 strikeouts and has allowed 41 earned runs and given up 79 hits and 76 walks.
At the plate for Palisades, Teman is one of the team’s leaders with a .365 batting average to go along with 30 runs scored, 27 hits, 20 RBI, seven doubles, four home runs and a triple.
Junior shortstop Ashley Amato leads the Pirates with a .444 batting average to go along with 32 hits, 27 RBI, 24 runs, nine doubles and five triples; and Bri Hunter, a sophomore 3B/C/OF, is batting .348 with 24 hits, 17 RBI, five doubles, three homers and two triples.
“Palisades has a slap hitter (Ava Pagliantte, .299 avg.) who leads off for them, and she is the table setter for them. We need to try to keep her off the base paths and play good defense – which is a key for any game — and get timely hits and hope that the balls fall for you and not for them,” said coach Wagner.
“Teman and Amato are their Nos. 3 and 4 hitters, and it looks like all three girls are solid hitters. What we saw in their district championship game against Palmerton (an 8-0 win) — they did a lot of slapping at the ball and putting it in play. They were just throwing their bat out and not making strong swings at the ball, and we’re expecting more of that (today).”
The hot arm for Lewisburg is attached to Shannon, and the lefty will be getting the ball once again for Lewisburg on Monday after she pitched two complete games to lead the Green Dragons to a long-awaited District 4 title last week. She is 9-1 with a 1.249 ERA and 50 strikeouts (before district playoffs).
“Kimmy has been hitting her spots well, and she’s throwing hard and pitching her change-up and off-speed pitches. As long as she keeps the hitters off balanced, she’ll be in the game,” said coach Wagner.
A big key for Shannon and the rest of the Green Dragons is to get on the board early against the Pirates.
“That would be huge because it puts pressure on the other team. As long as we lay off the high pitches and just be patient at the plate and swing at strikes, we’ll be all right,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “When we swing at strikes, we usually have a high hit percentage.”
