College
Cross country
Young Warriors impress at Misericordia Invitational
DALLAS - First-year Katryn Yocum kicked off her collegiate career in impressive style with an 11th-place finish in 16:25.40 to lead the Lycoming College cross country teams at the 4K Misericordia Invitational on Friday, and first year Elliott Bello took 35th to lead the men’s team with a 14:37.80 on the 4K course.
Sophomore Ali Clemens took 51st in a field of 91 runners in 18:28.20, and sophomore Hiyori Iai took 69th in 20:04.30 and sophomore Madisyn Neal finished in 20:42.80 to take 79th and junior Laurel Stoppard took 83rd in 23:30.60. Junior Mariah Rovenolt, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, finished in 24:56.70 and Ha-anh Nguyen in 26:40.30 to round out the team’s top seven.
Senior Max Hanson took 38th to compliment Bello in the field of 98, finishing in 14:45.30, plus fellow Warrior Run grad Brandon Gates took 70th in 16:17.50, and senior Maverick Stenger, a Mifflinburg High grad, crossed in 16:37.20 and junior Logan Franquet finished in 16:52.90 to round out the top five. Freshman Nate Noel (17:01.90) and senior Diego Pallares (17:21.50) also factored in the team’s scoring.
The Warriors get back in action at the Dutchmen Invitational at Union Canal Tunnel Park in Lebanon, Pa. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10:15 a.m.
