Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 15 .712 —
Philadelphia 33 17 .660 3
Brooklyn 31 20 .608 5½
New York 27 25 .519 10
Toronto 23 30 .434 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 29 23 .558 —
Atlanta 26 26 .500 3
Washington 24 26 .480 4
Orlando 20 32 .385 9
Charlotte 15 37 .288 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 17 .667 —
Cleveland 31 22 .585 4
Indiana 24 28 .462 10½
Chicago 23 27 .460 10½
Detroit 13 39 .250 21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 32 19 .627 —
Dallas 27 25 .519 5½
New Orleans 26 26 .500 6½
San Antonio 14 38 .269 18½
Houston 13 38 .255 19
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 35 16 .686 —
Minnesota 28 26 .519 8½
Utah 27 26 .509 9
Portland 25 26 .490 10
Oklahoma City 24 27 .471 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 29 21 .580 —
L.A. Clippers 29 25 .537 2
Golden State 26 25 .510 3½
Phoenix 27 26 .509 3½
L.A. Lakers 24 28 .462 6
___
Tuesday's Games
Miami 100, Cleveland 97
L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103
Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115
L.A. Lakers 129, New York 123, OT
Denver 122, New Orleans 113
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 105, Orlando 94
Portland 122, Memphis 112
Boston 139, Brooklyn 96
Sacramento 119, San Antonio 109
Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106
Minnesota 119, Golden State 114, OT
Utah 131, Toronto 128
Atlanta 132, Phoenix 100
Washington at Detroit, ppd
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111
Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141
Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141
Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170
Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159
Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136
New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131
N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152
Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153
N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144
Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162
Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133
Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138
Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177
Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148
Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163
Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153
Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196
San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196
Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4
Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT
Wednesday's Games
Carolina 5, Buffalo 1
Boston 5, Toronto 2
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Central All-Stars at Pacific All-Stars, 3 p.m.
Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 4 p.m.
AHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 43 28 10 4 1 61 131 107
Providence 43 25 9 7 2 59 127 114
Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 126 122
Lehigh Valley 42 21 16 3 2 47 124 129
Springfield 43 21 17 1 4 47 130 123
WB/Scranton 42 20 17 2 3 45 118 113
Bridgeport 43 19 17 6 1 45 140 143
Hartford 43 17 17 3 6 43 119 137
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 42 29 11 1 1 60 149 130
Utica 43 22 14 5 2 51 128 127
Syracuse 41 21 14 3 3 48 150 130
Rochester 39 20 16 2 1 43 121 132
Laval 43 17 18 6 2 42 151 157
Cleveland 40 16 19 3 2 37 131 159
Belleville 42 16 22 3 1 36 133 157
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 42 24 10 6 2 56 158 120
Milwaukee 42 24 15 1 2 51 149 125
Iowa 43 22 14 4 3 51 133 129
Manitoba 40 22 14 2 2 48 123 125
Rockford 43 21 16 4 2 48 140 145
Grand Rapids 41 17 20 2 2 38 112 149
Chicago 40 15 21 3 1 34 116 151
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 42 30 10 2 0 62 161 105
Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109
Colorado 42 25 14 3 0 53 127 110
Abbotsford 43 24 15 2 2 52 151 132
Ontario 41 23 16 1 1 48 133 116
Tucson 44 20 20 4 0 44 149 155
San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145
Bakersfield 41 17 21 2 1 37 120 136
Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132
San Diego 44 12 32 0 0 24 113 175
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1
Rockford 3, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield 7, Tucson 3
Ontario 5, Colorado 2
San Jose at Coachella Valley, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Providence 4, Hartford 2
Syracuse 4, Utica 3
Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 2
Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 2
Iowa 5, Texas 3
Abbotsford 6, San Diego 1
Thursday's Games
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
