WILLIAMSPORT — Milton girls basketball coach Phil Davis had to calm his team down at halftime after the Black Panthers fell behind to Shamokin to 14 points in a District 4 Class 4A semifinal.
“I just told them there is no 14-point play,” Davis said. “We had to chip away and get back in it. We wanted to get back within eight by the end of the third quarter.”
They did much better than that. Milton shut Shamokin out, 14-0, in the third quarter to tie the game, and the bewildered Indians had no recourse the rest of the game as Milton gradually pulled away, eventually winning, 45-34. Milton shot 10-for-22 from the floor in the second half, including four three-pointers, and then went 9-for-10 at the foul line in the final quarter.
“We shot lights out in the second half, but I also thought but I also thought we moved a little faster, too,” Davis said. “I think (Shamokin) got a little frustrated and started taking bad shots.”
Milton, after making 18 turnovers in the first half, had just five in the second half. Shamokin shot 3-for-22 in the second half.
“We knew they were going to press but we weren’t ready for it in the first half,” Davis said. “We did a much better job in the second half and when (Madi) Lippay had foul trouble, that helped us. She’s very physical and leads their defense.”
Point guard Kiersten Stork led Milton with 15 points, though she fouled out late.
Morgan Reiner had 12 points and Leah Walker was 6-for-6 from the foul line in scoring nine points.
Des Michaels had 10 points for Shamokin.
“We didn’t play with near the intensity in the third quarter that we did in the first half,” said Shamokin coach Chris Venna. “At the end of the third quarter I still thought we were okay but we never responded.”
Shamokin (18-6) will play Lewisburg, whom the Indians have beaten twice in close games, for the right to advance to the state tournament.
Milton (12-12) will play Central Columbia for the title at a site and time to be determined.
District 4 Class 4A Semifinal
at Williamsport Area High School
Milton 45, Shamokin 34
Milton 3 7 14 21 — 45
Shamokin 9 15 0 10 34
Milton (12-12) 45
Kiersten Stork 4-11 4-6 15, Leah Walker 1-6 6-6 9, Morgan Reiner 4-14 3-4 12, Abby Kitchen 1-2 0-0 2, Kyla Rovenolt 3-5 0-0 6, Brooklyn Wade 0-0 1-2 1. Amelia Gainer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-38 14-18 45.
3-point goals: Stork 3, Walker, Reiner.
Shamokin (18-6) 34
Carly Nye 1-6 0-0 2, Des Michaels 3-7 3-3 10, Madison Lippay 2-9 1-2 5, Anastasia Wetzel 2-4 0-0 6, Payten Puttman 0-0 0-0 0, Ally Waugh 2-3 0-0 4, Delilah Nazih 3-13 1-2 7. Totals: 13-42 5-7 34.
3-point goals: Wetzel 2, Michaels.
