Warrior Run 55
Bloomsburg 6
BLOOMSBURG — Buoyed by three forfeits to start the match, Warrior Run rolled to a 55-6 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Bloomsburg on Tuesday.
A 12-2 major decision by Isaac Butler at 132 was Warrior Run’s first true victory.
Later on in the match, the Defenders (6-6 overall) got a pin from Landan Kurtz at 152 and from Ethan Litchard at 189.
Warrior Run 55, Bloomsburg 6at Bloomsburg106:
Double forfeit.
113:
Dakota Fraley (WR) won by forfeit.
120:
Kaden Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
126:
Kaden Majcher (WR) won by forfeit.
132:
Isaac Butler (WR) maj. dec. Ashton Horan, 12-2.
138:
David Klingerman (B) dec. Colton Kirkner, 8-3.
145:
Hunter Rovenolt (WR) won by forfeit.
152:
Landan Kurtz (WR) pinned Jesse James, 1:14.
160:
Kalen Ritenour (WR) won by forfeit.
172:
Taylor Wise (WR) won by forfeit.
189:
Ethan Litchard (WR) pinned Aaron Williams, 1:11.
215:
Graden Thomas (B) dec. Austin Witmer, 7-4.
285:
Caleb Long (WR) dec. Luke Barnes, 8-6.
Other scores:
Southern Columbia 52, Central Columbia 15
Girls basketball
Lewisburg 36
Shamokin 34 (OT)
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Green Dragons bounced back from a slow start to take the HAC-I victory over the Indians in overtime.
Hope Drumm sunk three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high nine points and Regan Llanso added eight points and nine rebounds for Lewisburg (10-4 overall), which rode a 15-point fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
Sophie Kilbride also keyed the Green Dragons’ victory with three points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Lewisburg 36, Shamokin 34 (OT)at ShamokinScore by quarters
Lewisburg 6 5 5 15 5 — 36 Shamokin 14 1 12 4 3 — 34
Lewisburg (10-4) 36
Maddie Still 1 4-6 6; Roz Noone 3 0-0 7; Sophie Kilbride 1 1-2 3; Regan Llanso 3 2-3 8; Lauren Gross 1 1-2 3; Hope Drumm 3 0-0 9.
Totals:
12 8-13 36.
3-point goals:
Drumm 3, Noone.
Shamokin (6-5) 34
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2; Desiree Michaels 1 0-0 2; Emma Kramer 0 1-2 1; M. Lippay 6 0-2 12; Grace Nazih 3 0-0 6; Morgan Nolter 1 0-0 3; Arianna Nolter 3 1-2 8; P. Muttman 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 2-6 34.
3-point goals:
M. Nolter, A. Nolter.
Mount Carmel 54
Warrior Run 34
MOUNT CARMEL — Alexis Hudson tallied 14 points and Gracy Beachel had 8 to lead the Defenders, but it wasn’t enough as the Red Tornadoes took the HAC-II victory.
Warrior Run (4-5) next hosts Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mount Carmel 54, Warrior Run 34at Mount Carmel
Score by quarters Warrior Run 9 6 15 4 — 34 Mount Carmel 10 15 14 15 — 54
Warrior Run 34
Sydney Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Alexis Hudson 7 0-0 14, Gracy Beachel 3 0-0 8, Katie Watkins 1 0-0 3, Jordan Hartman 1 0-0 2, Abby Evans 1 0-0 2, Alayna Wilkins 0 0-0 0; Holly Hollenbach 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-2 34.
3-point goals:
Beachel 2, Watkins.
Mount Carmel 54
Lauren Ayres 1 0-0 2, Mia Chapman 3 2-3 8, Caroline Fletcher 3 3-3 9, Lauren Shedleski 1 0-0 3, Dani Rae Renno 6 4-6 16, Jenna Pizzoli 3 0-0 7, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Reisinger 3 1-2 7, Katie Witkoski 0 0-0 0, Maggie McCracken 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-12 52.
3-point goals:
Shedleski, Pizzoli.
Other scores:
Williams Valley 62, Lourdes 43
Boys basketball
Hughesville at
Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE — The HAC-II matchup between the host Defenders and the Spartans was postponed. No make-up date has been announced.
Other scores:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.