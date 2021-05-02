Central Columbia 2

Lewisburg 1

ALMEDIA — Lewisburg hurler Kimberly Shannon allowed just two hits, but Lewisburg fell in a pitchers’ duel Saturday at Central Columbia.

Shannon’s counterpart, Mea Consentino allowed just two hits as well.

Central Columbia’s runs were unearned.

Erin Field had two hits and scored Lewisburg’s lone run.

Central Columbia 2, Lewisburg 1 Saturday at Central Columbia

Lewisburg 000 000 1 —1-2-0 C. Columbia 001 010 x—2-2-0 Kimberly Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Mea Consentino and Payton Crawford. WP: Consentino; LP: Shannon. Lewisburg: Erin Field 2-for-3, run.

