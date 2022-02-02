UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Max Dean has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending January 30, 2022. The honor is the first for Dean and the third for Penn State this year (joining Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet).
Dean scored eight unanswered points in the third period to turn a 3-0 deficit into an 8-3 win over No. 4 Jacob Warner of Iowa on Friday, Jan. 28. The dominant final two minutes helped Dean clinch Penn State’s 19-13 dual meet victory over Iowa in Iowa City in a battle of the Big Ten’s last two unbeaten teams.
Trailing 3-0, Dean escaped to start the third period to cut Warner’s lead to 3-1. He picked up a stall point late in the period and then quickly took Warner down to open up a 4-3 lead. Dean finished off the match by turning Warner to his back for four nearfall points and notched the thrilling 8-3 win. Dean is now 13-1 overall on the year with a pin, four tech falls and four majors. His efforts clinched the Lion victory as Penn State improved to 14-0 overall, 6-0 in Big Ten duals.
The Nittany Lions host Ohio State in the 2022 BJC Dual on Friday at 7 p.m. and host Nebraska on Sunday at 12 p.m. in Rec Hall this coming weekend. Both dual meets are B1G Network national telecasts.
Michael Owen named Patriot League Player of the Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell junior Michael Owen earned Patriot League Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honors on Tuesday, after he picked up a singles win and a doubles victory in challenging dual matches against Michigan State and Toledo over the weekend.
In the Toledo match, the Folkestone, England native outlasted Adam Kovac 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 at No. 2 singles to pick up one of Bucknell’s two team points against the Rockets.
Later that evening, Owen teamed with Nick Mueller for a convincing 6-3 win over Michigan State’s No. 1 doubles team of Jarreau Campbell and Nick Williams.
The Bison faced tough competition in the month of January, starting off the dual-match season against James Madison, No. 13 North Carolina, Toledo, and Michigan State. Bucknell kicks off its February slate this Sunday at Drexel at 1:30 p.m.
Warriors earn All-Academic honors for fifth time in program history
WILLIAMSPORT — For the fifth time in program history, the Lycoming College men’s and women’s cross country teams have each earned All-Academic Team honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, the association announced.
In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.1 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, among other qualifiers.
There were 163 women’s All-Academic Teams and 137 on the men’s side at the Division III level.
Seven of the 11 members of the women’s cross country team earned MAC Academic Honor Roll accolades. The team finished 16th at the MAC Championships, where freshman Katryn Yocum earned Second Team All-MAC honors with a 15th-place finish individually. The team finished 28th at the NCAA Mideast Regionals in a field of 39 teams.
The Warrior men finished 30th in a field of 36 teams at the NCAA Mideast Regional for third-year head coach Katie Sick, also finishing 14th at the MAC Championships. Six of the team’s 10 runners earned MAC Academic Honor Roll honors.
The Warriors last earned the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors was in 2017.
