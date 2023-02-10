WILLIAMSPORT — Major League Baseball and the Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jesse Litsch will return for a second season as manager of the squad. He is the 15th manager in club history and becomes the sixth to lead the club for two or more seasons.
In 2022, Litsch led the Cutters to an overall record of 44-31 that included a second half championship and a berth in the first-ever MLB Draft League Championship Game. The 44 wins were tied for the 3rd most in club history.
“Williamsport and Muncy Bank Ballpark is a great place to play and manage,” Litsch stated. “The historic stadium, great front office staff, loyal fanbase and one of the best playing surfaces around are just a few of the reasons that I’m excited to be heading back to Williamsport for a second year. I can’t wait to get back on the field and help the next wave of young players get ready for their futures in the game.”
Litsch was drafted in the 24th round of the 2004 June Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays and spent 5 seasons in MLB with Toronto (2007-2011). He appeared in a total of 88 Major League games compiling a record of 27-27 with a 4.16 ERA. In the 2008 season, Litsch was 13-9 with a 3.58 ERA and tied for the American League lead in shutouts (2).
Litsch has also served as a pitching coach for the Philippines national team in the World Baseball Classic qualifier (2016), the Atlantic League’s Bridgeport Bluefish (2016) and the Atlanta Braves organization (2017-18). His coaching experience also includes a stint at the MLB Development Center in China (2015). The rest of the Cutters coaching staff is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th anniversary season on June 1 hosting the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.
Lycoming’s Fulmer and West listed amongst Division III wrestling leaders
WILLIAMSPORT – Two Lycoming College heavyweight wrestlers, sophomore Robbie West and senior Connor Fulmer, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, are listed amongst the top 10 in the most recent Division III Wrestling leaders in pins and Fulmer is also listed amongst the most dominant wrestlers in the division, as the NCAA released its weekly rankings on Wednesday.
West has notched 19 pints to place third in the division and third amongst all NCAA wrestlers while notching a 26-8 overall record.
Fulmer’s 16 pins rank him seventh amongst Division III and all NCAA grapplers. The senior has notched a 31-1 overall record with his lone loss this year to top-ranked Donovan King of Olivet. Fulmer averages 4.80 team points per match, putting him in ninth on the initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings.
The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.