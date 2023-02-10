WILLIAMSPORT — Major League Baseball and the Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jesse Litsch will return for a second season as manager of the squad. He is the 15th manager in club history and becomes the sixth to lead the club for two or more seasons.

In 2022, Litsch led the Cutters to an overall record of 44-31 that included a second half championship and a berth in the first-ever MLB Draft League Championship Game. The 44 wins were tied for the 3rd most in club history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.