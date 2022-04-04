MECHANICSBURG — Uncertain what to expect as they sat anxiously in the parking lot preparing to step off the bus, Elena Malone and her Lewisburg teammates decided to concentrate on logging the best times, heights and distances possible.
“Everyone just run your best and we’ll kind of see what happens,” Malone recalled, referring to the pre-meet conversation. “Starting with the (4x800), we had really no expectations but to run and see where we start off the year.”
Yet while things may have begun that way, once the Green Dragons realized they could hang with some bigger programs with gaudy reputations, those early times, distances and heights turned into several impressive finishes … and more.
Claiming two events and bagging medals in four others, Lewisburg’s girls opened their track and field season by surprising themselves and perhaps others Saturday by logging a fourth-place finish at the remarkably competitive Bruce Dallas Invitational.
“It’s very exciting,” Malone stated.
By the time everyone boarded the bus in front of Cumberland Valley’s Mountain View Middle School for the return trip home, those clad in Green Dragons uniforms were, for the most part, pleased by their season-opening effort yet hardly satisfied.
Saturday’s performance was just a starting point — a surprisingly good starting point for the first time out, yet one that left plenty of room for additional improvement.
“We’re not here under the weight of any expectations,” head coach Michael Espinosa told his youngsters before they left the bus. “We’re here to surprise ourselves. I think there were plenty of surprises, pleasant surprises all around.”
Malone began the day by anchoring the 4x800 relay — Kyra Binney, Jenna Binney and Caroline Blakeslee ran the first three legs — to a first-place finish (10:22.65).
In position to challenge for the event win thanks to a terrific third leg from the determined Blakeslee, Malone was parked on the right shoulder of Manheim Twp.’s Marina Papadimitriou when the final lap began. Once those two finished the first turn and embarked on the backstretch, Malone took off.
“We try and focus more on times and stuff over places, so we didn’t really have a place in mind,” admitted Malone, a senior who will continue her running career at Lafayette. “Honestly, like I said, we didn’t have a time in mind either. Caroline set me up amazing. I didn’t know if the girl would have a kick at the end or how she would run, so I thought we would be best if I stayed with her for the first lap.”
A comfortable meet-opening victory soon followed.
“I was very happy with our time and to get first on top of that was an amazing way to start the day,” Malone said of the Dragons’ six-second triumph.
What also followed was a 1-3-5 finish in the 100 hurdles from Siena Brazier (15.89), Madeline Ikeler (16.96) and Madison Cardello (17.40). Brazier later picked up a third in the 300 hurdles (50.07), while Malone logged a third in the 400 (59.75).
Part of a 4x100 relay unit that nearly finished sixth, Madeleine Still recorded a fifth in the javelin with a personal-best heave (107-2).
One last medal-gathering effort came in the 4x400 relay, where the foursome of Kyra Binney, Ikeler, Blakeslee and Malone wound up third in a time of 4:16.78. Blakeslee ran another strong third leg, while Malone cracked one minute for the second time.
The bonus? Lewisburg’s time qualified the Green Dragons for the Penn Relays.
“That was super awesome,” Malone said.
So, yes, the journey down U.S. 15 to suburban Harrisburg was fruitful — for a number of reasons. Terrific early times, plenty of hardware and securing a trip to Philly.
“I’ll take it,” Espinosa crowed about his squad’s overall performance, which featured plenty of Green Dragons bettering their seed times, heights and distances.
“I’ll take it.”
