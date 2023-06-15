MIFFLINBURG — It hasn’t been the start to the 2023 season that manager Jacob Golomboski wanted from his Mifflinburg American Legion baseball team.

Post 410 has played just 11 innings of ball through the first two weeks of the season due to the high school team’s appearance in the PIAA Tournament combined with some games being postponed by inclement weather.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.