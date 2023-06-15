MIFFLINBURG — It hasn’t been the start to the 2023 season that manager Jacob Golomboski wanted from his Mifflinburg American Legion baseball team.
Post 410 has played just 11 innings of ball through the first two weeks of the season due to the high school team’s appearance in the PIAA Tournament combined with some games being postponed by inclement weather.
But Golomboski expects things to turn around quickly for his squad.
“I think the season is going to go well. We had a lot of time off with weather and postponements, and we had to postpone a couple games due to the high school playoffs,” said Mifflinburg’s manager.
“But I’m excited for the group that we have.”
Virtually every player who competed for the high school team has gotten back together for the summer, plus Golomboski has added a few players from other schools to give Post 410 a potent roster.
“We have a decent team. We got a lot of high school guys to come out this year, and we picked up three players from other schools: Dakota Brodzina from Penns Valley, Shea Girton from Lewisburg and Birch Harvey from Midd-West,” said Mifflinburg’s manager.
“The goal is to make the playoffs. The reason all the guys came out is that they want a chance at the postseason. The guys have fun playing together, and they want to keep doing it.”
And its little wonder why Mifflinburg’s players enjoy competing together.
After leading their high school team to its first District 4 title in 21 years, Post 410’s players want another opportunity for postseason success.
Mifflinburg has to get 12 games in before the end of the year to qualify for the regional playoffs (the last time Mifflinburg made the postseason was in 2019 when the team went on to win the PA State Division II Championship).
Golomboski thinks the league will be pretty competitive this year, but he also thinks his team stacks up to the rest.
“There’s a lot of good teams, but I feel like we can compete with them,” he said. “I think you have to respect the competition in the league, and know we have to come out and play well each and every game.”
Some of the key holdovers from the high school team include pitcher/infielders Zeb Hufnagle, Lucas Kurtz and Zach Wertman, plus catcher Lucas Whittaker, infielder Troy Dressler and outfielder Tanner Zimmerman.
Newcomer Brodzina will also pitch for Mifflinburg along with Cyruss Scholvin.
“Oh, yeah, I’m excited about our pitching rotation,” said Golomboski, who will be giving Hufnagle a bit of a breather early on following his pitching workload towards the end of the high school season.
“And I’m ecstatic that Dressler can swing a bat for us this summer, too,” Golomboski added.
In addition, Girton will pitch, catch and play infield for Mifflinburg. More importantly, however, is the ability for the three new players to easily assimilate themselves into the group dynamic.
“They are good players, and they get along with our boys really well. Girton is good friends with the kids,” said Golomboski. “I’m really happy to have three more guys. It’s tough in summer ball to get everyone together, so having some depth is always good.”
Mifflinburg alum Liam Church has also rejoined the team for one more year, and having his experience and leadership back should go a long way in helping the team out this year as well.
“He’s another close friend to all of the guys, and it’s such a value to have kids that are friends on the team,” said Golomboski. “Liam is an instant leader, and we have a lot of leaders on the team.
“I think the maturity of the team is really going to help, along with the experiences they’ve had over the past year,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
The one younger player Golomboski is looking to contribute is rising senior Nate Chambers.
“Chambers didn’t play much in high school, but last year in Legion he was a major contributor offensively for us — a big time contributor,” said Mifflinburg’s manager.
And although his team hasn’t hit very well early on in the season, Golomboski knows that won’t last for long.
“They didn’t hit the ball very well (in Wednesday’s game against Jersey Shore), but I believe our bats are going to show up. Our goal is to get back into it and find a win or two over the next three games,” said Golomboski.
“I just want everyone to settle back in and get into baseball mode (again). If we can get the bats going, it’s going to be a really good season.”
Mifflinburg Legion Post 410
Manager: Jacob Golomboski, 3rd season.
Coach: Andy Stahl.
Home field: Field of Dreams, Laurelton (85 Ballpark Road).
Roster: Birch Harvey, Cyruss Scholvin, Dakota Brodzina, Derek Hackenberg, George Lloyd, Jack Whittaker, Liam Church, Lucas Kurtz, Lucas Whittaker, Maison Irvin, Mason Schneck, Nate Chambers, Shea Girton, Tanner Zimmerman, Troy Dressler, Zach Wertman, Zeb Hufnagle.
