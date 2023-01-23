LEWISBURG – The Bucknell wrestling team dropped its first EIWA match of the season to Drexel 23-13 Sunday at Davis Gym. Drexel’s three nationally-ranked wrestlers combined for 10 team points, and the Dragons used a 17-0 run to erase an early 10-6 Bison lead.

Bucknell (4-4, 3-1 EIWA) won four of the 10 bouts and lost two of them by just a single point. Senior Dorian Crosby (285) opened the match with Bucknell’s biggest win of the day – a dominant 14-3 major decision over Santino Morina that got the Bison on the board first. Crosby remains unbeaten in duals this season at 4-0.

