Lewisburg 7
Hughesville 0
LEWISBURG — Behind a total all-around performance from Lexi Walter, Lewisburg’s softball team won yet again.
Walter threw a complete-game shutout and also drove in three runs to lead the Green Dragons to a 7-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win over Hughesville on Monday.
The win marked the seventh in a row for Lewisburg (13-4, 9-3 HAC-II).
Walter first hit an RBI double in the third inning as the Green Dragons took a 5-0 lead. Walter later reached on an error in the fifth which brought two more runs home.
Inside the circle, Walter struck out nine, walked three and allowed just two hits in an 84-pitch effort.
Lewisburg next plays at Southern Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 7, Hughesville 0At Lewisburg
Hughesville 000 000 0 – 0-2-6 Lewisburg 014 020 x – 7-3-0 WP: Lexi Walter. LP: Sarah Wertz. Hughesville: Wertz, 2 walks; Kylie Kilgore, walk; Chylee Stroup, 1-for-3; Sarah Stroup, 1-for-2. Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff, run scored; Erin Field, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Brynn Wagner, walk, 2 runs; Walter, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Carly Wagner, walk, RBI; Sydney Bolinsky, RBI; Whitney Berge, run; Olivia Hockenbrock, run.
Baseball
Mount Carmel 15
Milton 2
MILTON — The Red Tornadoes pounded out 16 hits, including a pair of solo home runs from Casen Sandri, to cruise to the HAC-II win over the Black Panthers.
Ethan Rowe batted 2-for-2 and had a walk and an RBI to lead Milton (3-15 overall), which next hosts Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mount Carmel 15, Milton 2 (5 innings)At Milton
Mt. Carmel 104 46 – 15-16-0 Milton 020 00 – 2-7-0 Damien Milewski and Gavin Lasko. Ethan Rowe, Gehrig Baker (4), Colton Rearick (5) and Aiden Keister. Mount Carmel: Eddy Montanez, 1-for-1, double, RBI; Casen Sandri, 2-for-3, 2 HR (1st, solo; 3rd, solo), walk, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored; Damon Dowkus, 2 walks, 2 runs; Colin Lokitis, 2-for-3, double, HR, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Trevor McDonald, 1-for-2, double, 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI; Reed Witkowski, 3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Michael Reed, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Devin O’Hearn, 2-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Lasko, 3-for-3, RBI; Evan Bronkoski, 1-for-1, 2 RBI. Milton: Rowe, 2-for-2, walk, RBI; Carter Lilley, 1-for-3; Chase Hoffman, 1-for-2, walk; Dillon Guinn-Bailey, 1-for-1; Luke Goodwin, 1-for-2, walk, run; Quinn Keister, walk, run; Luke Reitz, 1-for-1.
Postponements
The following scholastic events were postponed. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
Baseball
Montgomery at Milton (Tuesday), canceled
Softball
Milton at Central Mountain (Tuesday), postponed to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
