LEWISBURG – The Bucknell wrestling team fell to Michigan State, 23-10, on Friday night at Davis Gym in front of a near-capacity crowd.
The Spartans (2-0) handed the Bison (3-1) their first loss of the 2021-22 campaign by winning seven of 10 bouts. Overall, all but three were decided by decision, with those coming by major decision.
For Bucknell, Kolby DePron (149) knocked off No. 33 Peyton Omania, a 2021 NCAA qualifier and two-time U23 Greco-Roman National Champion, by a 16-12 decision. The standout freshman jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the second period by registering a takedown and four-point near fall in quick succession; he then held off Omania's furious comeback bid in a back-and-forth third period that had the crowd on its feet.
DePron is off to a strong start to his collegiate career, moving to 13-3 with his victory over Omania. He previously placed third at three different tournaments: Nov. 7's Clarion Open, Nov. 14's Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open and Nov. 20's Navy Classic.
Jaden Fisher (174) posted a commanding 13-4 major decision over Nathan Jimenez. The junior, a two-time EIWA placewinner at 157 pounds, seized control of the bout early; he ultimately racked up nearly four minutes of riding time en route to his victory.
To close the night, Luke Niemeyer (285) defeated Brad Wilton in dramatic fashion. Tied 5-5 in the dying seconds of the third period, Niemeyer registered a takedown and four back points to emerge an 11-5 victor.
Brandon Seidman (125) fell in the second tiebreaker period, 4-2, to Julian Saldana. Caleb Fish edged No. 8 Zach Hartman (165), 9-5, bolstered by a second period near fall that was inches from becoming a pin; it was Hartman's first dual loss since he fell to Army West Point's Cael McCormick, 2-1, in February 2020. Logan Deacetis (184) gave No. 27 Layne Malczewski a battle, using a takedown and two escapes in the third period to pull within 9-6.
The Bison welcomed back a number of alumni and recognized Bucknell Athletics Hall of Famers Tom Scotton '78, Bobby Ferraro '94, Andy Rendos '10 and assistant coach Kevin LeValley '11. In addition, they honored Bob and Bobby Ferraro for their recent induction into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Bucknell returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 18 by welcoming Buffalo and Lock Haven to Davis Gym for a pair of duals.
Michigan State 23, Bucknell 10
at Bucknell's Davis Gym
125: Julian Saldana (MSU) dec. over Brandon Seidman (BU) 4-2 (TB-2)
133: No. 10 Rayvon Foley (MSU) dec. over Kurt Phipps (BU) 7-0
141: Matt Santos (MSU) dec. over Chris Lanciano (BU) 9-2
149: Kolby DePron (BU) dec. over No. 33 Peyton Omania (MSU) 16-12
157: No. 22 Chase Saldate (MSU) maj. dec. over Nick Delp (BU) 11-1
165: Caleb Fish (MSU) dec. over No. 8 Zach Hartman (BU) 9-5
174: Jaden Fisher (BU) maj. dec. over Nathan Jimenez (MSU) 13-4
184: No. 27 Layne Malczewski (MSU) dec. over Logan Deacetis (BU) 9-6
197: No. 20 Cam Caffey (MSU) maj. dec. over Mason McCready (BU) 12-3
285: Luke Niemeyer (BU) dec. over Brad Wilton (MSU) 11-5
Extra Matches
174: Marty Larkin (MSU) maj. dec. over Nolan Springer (BU) 12-4
