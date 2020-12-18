Fresh off capturing the program's fourth PIAA Class 2A title in a row last month, Southern Columbia placed a total of 13 of its players on the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Division III All-Star Team, as voted upon recently by the conference's head coaches.
On offense for the Tigers (12-0, 5-0), the 1-2 punch at running back - sophomore Gavin Garcia and sophomore Wes Barnes - were both first-team selections. Garcia ran for 1,921 yards on 113 carries and had 30 touchdowns this season, while Barnes totaled 785 yards on 82 carries and he also had nine touchdowns.
Southern also had senior tight end Colin Sharrow earn a spot on the first team along with senior linemen Derek Wertman and Jaxson Purnell.
The Tigers on defense placed even more players on the HAC-III First Team, which included three defensive backs - seniors Jake Davis, Nick Zeigler and Ian Yoder - as well as three linebackers - senior Wade Kerstetter and freshman Garrett Garcia on the inside and senior Logan Potter on the outside.
Davis posted a team-high five interceptions to go along with 21 tackles and nine pass breakups. Zeigler had four picks, 51 tackles and eight pass breakups, plus Yoder had four interceptions and 47 tackles.
For the linebackers, Garcia led the way with 105 tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks. Kerstetter was second on the team with 75 tackles and he also had 3.5 sacks, and Potter had 35 tackles and three pass breakups. Berlitz led the team with seven sacks and he had 60 total tackles.
Also making the HAC-II defensive first team for Southern was junior defensive end Derek Berlitz and senior tackle Braden Heim. Berlitz had a team-high seven sacks this year along with 60 total tackles.
And to top it all off, Jim Roth was named the Division III Coach of the Year for Southern after he led the Tigers to a spotless record along with conference, District 4 and PIAA titles.
The Division I Offensive First Team featured four Shamokin players: senior tight end Micah Miller, senior wide receiver Billy Delbaugh, junior running back Max Madden and junior lineman Hunter Rodarmel.
Madden rushed for 872 yards on 161 carries and he scored seven touchdowns, plus Delbaugh had 26 catches for 580 yards and eight touchdowns and Miller had five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
The Division II First Team was highlighted by the selection of three Lewisburg players and a pair from Mifflinburg.
For the Green Dragons, senior punter Jack Landis along with sophomore defensive back Cam Michaels and sophomore offensive lineman Garrik Feldman were named to the first team. Michaels made 53 total tackles this season (31 solo).
Mifflinburg's first-team selections included senior lineman Cade Dressler, picked for both the offensive and defensive first teams, along with sophomore offensive lineman Emmanuel Ulrich. On defense Dressler made 53 tackles (38 solo).
Heartland Athletic Conference
2020 All-Star Teams
DIVISION I
Offense
First Team
Quarterback: Brandon Wheary, Jersey Shore. Linemen: Lee Springman, Jersey Shore; Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore; Hunter Rodarmel, Shamokin; Jake Welch, Central Mountain; Sean Sprague, Central Mountain. Tight end: Micah Miller, Shamokin. Running backs: Cam Allison, Jersey Shore; Max Madden, Shamokin. Wide receivers: Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore; Billy Delbaugh, Shamokin; Peyton Johnson, Central Mountain. Kicker: Allison, Jersey Shore. Overall athlete: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore.
Second Team
Quarterback: Brett Nye, Shamokin. Linemen: Tyler Cygan, Central Mtn.; Colin Samar, Jersey Shore; Eddie Woodring, Jersey Shore; Steven Miller, Selinsgrove; Ben Webb, Jersey Shore; Running back: Ryan Pentz, Central Mtn. Wide receivers: Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin; John Peifer, Shikellamy. Overall athlete: Brett Foor, Selinsgrove.
Honorable Mention
Quarterback: Drew Balestrini, Shikellamy. Linemen: Jared Oakes, Shikellamy; Vance Metzger, Selinsgrove. Overall athlete: Xavier Minium, Milton.
Defense
First Team
Defensive Backs: Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore; Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore; Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore; Nate Aument, Selinsgrove. Tackles: Colin Samar, Jersey Shore; Nate Schon, Selinsgrove. Ends: Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore; Quincey Myers, Jersey Shore. Inside linebackers: Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore; Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove. Outside linebackers: Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove; Anton Stratts, Central Mtn. Punter: Anderson, Jersey Shore.
Second Team
Defensive backs: Cam Allison, Jersey Shore; Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin; Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove; Collin Seedor, Shamokin. Tackles: Karter Peacock, Jersey Shore; Lee Springman, Jersey Shore; Hunter Rodarmel, Shamokin. Ends: Micah Miller, Shamokin; Steven Miller, Selinsgrove. Inside linebackers: Gabe Packer, Jersey Shore; Ian Paul, Shamokin. Outside linebackers: Scott Kissinger, Selinsgrove; Coltyn Sempko, Shikellamy.
Honorable Mention
Defensive back: Connor Fitzgerald, Shikellamy. Tackles: Jake Welch, Central Mtn.; Cyrus McCarl, Central Mtn.; Ben Webb, Jersey Shore. Inside linebackers: Corey Rumberger, Selinsgrove; Aston Canelo, Milton; Aaron Frasch, Shamokin; Duncan Weir, Shikellamy; Gage Wolfe, Shikellamy.
Coach of the Year: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore.
DIVISION II
Offense
First Team
Quarterback: KJ Riley, Danville. Linemen: Cade Dressler, Mifflinburg; Brady Hill, Danville; Garrik Feldman, Lewisburg; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg; Hunter Hanna, Montoursville. Tight end: Dylan Bennett, Montoursville. Running backs: Hunter Wolfley, Midd-West; Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville. Wide receivers: Carson Persing, Danville; Jagger Dressler, Danville; Dillon Young, Montoursville. Kicker: Young, Montoursville. Overall athlete: Bennett, Montoursville.
Second Team
Quarterback: Maddix Dalena, Montoursville. Linemen: Dylan Croner, Lewisburg; Carter Crawford, Central Columbia; Gabe Erdly, Danville; Sam Carson, Montoursville; Logan McWilliams, Central. Tight end: Garrett Miller, Central. Running backs: Max Moyers, Lewisburg; Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg. Wide Receivers: Dylan Moll, Montoursville; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; Eli Morrison, Central. Kicker: Gabe Stetler, Mifflinburg. Overall athletes: Hunter Wolfley, Midd-West; Jack Landis, Lewisburg.
Honorable Mention
Quarterback: Jacob Reitz, Mifflinburg. Linemen: Justin Kutcher, Danville; Jake Moyer, Central; Thad Anderson, Montoursville. Tight End: Ian Persing, Danville. Running backs: Troy Johnson, Central; Dylan Moll, Montoursville; Colin Miller, Mifflinburg. Wide receiver: Isaiah Fenner, Montoursville. Kicker: Mason Yorty, Central. Overall athlete: Colin Miller, Mifflinburg.
Defense
First Team
Defensive backs: Dylan Moll, Montoursville; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; Zach Gordon, Danville; Dillon Young, Montoursville. Tackles: Gavin Livermore, Montoursville; Carter Crawford, Central. Ends: Cade Dressler, Mifflinburg; Zach Schmalofer, Montoursville; Brady Hill, Danville. Inside linebackers: Mason Raup, Danville; CJ Signor, Montoursville. Outside linebackers: Dylan Bennett, Montoursville; Ian Persing, Danville. Punter: Jack Landis, Lewisburg.
Second team
Defensive backs: Logan Callison, Lewisburg; Eli Morrison, Central; Ethan Lepley, Montoursville. Tackles: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg; Brayden Swineford, Midd-West. Ends: Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg; Jacob Fellinger, Montoursville. Inside linebackers: Garrett Carter, Central; Trey Lauver, Midd-West. Outside linebackers: Heath Jones, Montoursville; Jagger Dressler, Danville. Punter: KJ Riley, Danville.
Honorable Mention
Tackle: Tyler Simas, Danville. Inside linebackers: Max Moyers, Lewisburg; Gabe Benjamin, Danville; CJ Outt, Danville; Dylan Devlin Central. Outside linebackers: Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg; Jack Landis, Lewisburg; Zach Smith, Central. Punter: Mason Yorty, Central.
Coach of the Year: Mike Brennan, Danville.
DIVISION III
Offense
First Team
Quarterback: Chase Cavanaugh, Loyalsock. Linemen: Derek Wertman, Southern Columbia; Jaxson Purnell, Southern; Chase Morris, Bloomsburg; Jeff Hamilton, Loyalsock; Hayden Robbins, Hughesville. Tight end: Colin Sharrow, Southern. Running backs: Gavin Garcia, Southern; Wes Barnes, Southern. Wide receivers: Brody Hock, Bloomsburg; Naz Smith, Loyalsock; Jerval Weeks-Shuler, Loyalsock. Overall athlete: Cavanaugh, Loyalsock.
Second Team
Quarterback: Jack Howell, Bloomsburg. Linemen: Caleb Long, Warrior Run; Dre Taylor, Loyalsock; Aeden Holler, Loyalsock; Braden Snyder, Warrior Run; Aspen Stahl Emig, Loyalsock. Running backs: Korie Mayer, Loyalsock; Colton Yocum, Hughesville. Wide receiver: Rian Glunk, Loyalsock.
Honorable Mention
Lineman: Julian Wilson, Loyalsock. Running back: Nick Barone, Loyalsock.
Defense
First team
Defensive backs: Jake Davis, Southern Columbia; Nick Zeigler, Southern; Rian Glunk, Loyalsock; Ian Yoder, Southern. Tackles: Braden Heim, Southern; Cole Stobo, Bloomsburg. Ends: Derek Berlitz, Southern; Aeden Holler, Loyalsock. Inside linebackers: Wade Kerstetter, Southern; Garrett Garcia, Southern. Outside linebackers: Logan Potter, Southern; Brody Hock, Bloomsburg. Punter: Dominic Buss, Warrior Run.
Second Team
Defensive backs: Danny Guzevich, Bloomsburg; Chase Cavanaugh, Loyalsock; Nathan Michael, Warrior Run; Damon Rasmussen, Bloomsburg. Tackles: Dre Taylor, Loyalsock; Jeff Hamilton, Loyalsock. Ends: Tyler Chulock, Bloomsburg; Devon Yocum, Bloomsburg; Brandon Gedman, Southern. Inside linebackers: Caleb Martz, Bloomsburg; Cy Cavanaugh, Loyalsock. Outside linebackers: Logan Bastian, Loyalsock; Joeb Shurer, Loyalsock.
Honorable Mention
Defensive backs: Tyler Gee, Loyalsock. Tackle: Braden Snyder, Warrior Run. Ends: Hayden Robbins, Hughesville; Korie Mayer, Loyalsock; Hunter Herr, Hughesville. Inside linebackers: Logan Smedley, Warrior Run; Nick Barone, Loyalsock.
Coach of the Year: Jim Roth, Southern Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.