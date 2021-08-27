Shikellamy 5 Milton 0
SUNBURY — Milton fell Thursday in girls tennis action at Shikellamy.
The Black Panthers are back in action Monday at Danville.
Shikellamy 5, Milton 0 at Shikellamy
Singles
No. 1 Melanie Minnier (S) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Maddie Nicholas 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Olivia Weaver (S) def. Leslie Krebs 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 Allie Minnier-Lily Wiest (S) def. Lydia Crawford-Jordyn Aunkst 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 Megan Strohecker-Sabrina Doebler (S) def. Aubree Carl-Addy Ayala 6-1,7-6.
Williamsport 5 Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Williamsport visited Mifflinburg Thursday in girls tennis action and came away with the victory.
Destiny Jones lost a hard-fought battle at No. 1 singles.
The Wildcats are back in action Monday at Jersey Shore.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0 at Mifflinburg
Singles 1. Breanna Chicas (Will) def. Destiny Jones (Miff) 6-2, 6-4 2. Ally McCann (Will) def. Kassidy Reedy (Miff) 6-0, 6-2 3. Kayla Bloch (Will) def. Kooper Haines (Miff) 6-0, 6-2 Doubles 1. Emma Campbell/Abby Robertson (Will) def. Alexis Scopelliti/Kisa Elliott (Miff) 6-0, 6-0 2. Chloe Campbell/Teagan Marty (Will) def. (Miff), forfeit
Golf Central Columbia 176 Milton 216
MILTON — Isaiah Day fired a team-best 45, but Central Columbia took the match, 176-216 Wednesday at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton.
Drake Parker shot a 56, Quinten Keister a 57 and Kendall Fedder a 58 for the Panthers.
