Shikellamy 5 Milton 0

SUNBURY — Milton fell Thursday in girls tennis action at Shikellamy.

The Black Panthers are back in action Monday at Danville.

Shikellamy 5, Milton 0 at Shikellamy

Singles

No. 1 Melanie Minnier (S) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Maddie Nicholas 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Olivia Weaver (S) def. Leslie Krebs 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 Allie Minnier-Lily Wiest (S) def. Lydia Crawford-Jordyn Aunkst 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 Megan Strohecker-Sabrina Doebler (S) def. Aubree Carl-Addy Ayala 6-1,7-6.

Williamsport 5 Mifflinburg 0

MIFFLINBURG — Williamsport visited Mifflinburg Thursday in girls tennis action and came away with the victory.

Destiny Jones lost a hard-fought battle at No. 1 singles.

The Wildcats are back in action Monday at Jersey Shore.

Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0 at Mifflinburg

Singles 1. Breanna Chicas (Will) def. Destiny Jones (Miff) 6-2, 6-4 2. Ally McCann (Will) def. Kassidy Reedy (Miff) 6-0, 6-2 3. Kayla Bloch (Will) def. Kooper Haines (Miff) 6-0, 6-2 Doubles 1. Emma Campbell/Abby Robertson (Will) def. Alexis Scopelliti/Kisa Elliott (Miff) 6-0, 6-0 2. Chloe Campbell/Teagan Marty (Will) def. (Miff), forfeit

Golf Central Columbia 176 Milton 216

MILTON — Isaiah Day fired a team-best 45, but Central Columbia took the match, 176-216 Wednesday at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton.

Drake Parker shot a 56, Quinten Keister a 57 and Kendall Fedder a 58 for the Panthers.

Central Columbia 176, Milton 216 Wednesday at Milton

Milton 216 Isaiah Day 45, Drake Parker 56, Quinten Keister 57, Kendall Fedder 58, Logan Shrawder 58, Wyatt Parker 59 Central Columbia 176 B. Derr 43, K. Wagner 44, B. Beaver 44, J. Bierly 45, D. Grosnek 55, L. Larochet 61

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.