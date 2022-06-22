Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 50 18 .735 _ Toronto 38 30 .559 12 Boston 38 31 .551 12½ Tampa Bay 37 31 .544 13 Baltimore 30 39 .435 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 28 .556 _ Minnesota 38 31 .551 _ Chicago 33 33 .500 3½ Detroit 26 42 .382 11½ Kansas City 24 42 .364 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 42 25 .627 _ Texas 32 35 .478 10 Los Angeles 33 37 .471 10½ Seattle 30 39 .435 13 Oakland 23 46 .333 20 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 45 25 .643 _ Atlanta 39 30 .565 5½ Philadelphia 36 33 .522 8½ Miami 30 36 .455 13 Washington 25 46 .352 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 31 .557 _ St. Louis 39 31 .557 _ Pittsburgh 28 39 .418 9½ Chicago 25 43 .368 13 Cincinnati 23 44 .343 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 41 25 .621 _ San Diego 42 27 .609 ½ San Francisco 38 29 .567 3½ Arizona 32 37 .464 10½ Colorado 30 38 .441 12 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Boston 5, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2 Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7 Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 0 Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 5, Detroit 4 Texas 7, Philadelphia 0 Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2 Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings Seattle 8, Oakland 2 Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0 Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1 Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0 San Diego 4, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1 Washington 3, Baltimore 0 Miami 9, Colorado 8 San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10 Texas 7, Philadelphia 0 Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2 St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2 Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 3-6) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 4-4) at Miami (López 4-3), 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Eickhoff 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
College World Series GlanceAt Charles Schwab FieldOmaha, Neb.All Times EDT(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)Bracket 1Friday, June 17
Game 1 — Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8 Game 2 — Notre Dame 7, Texas 3
Sunday, June 19
Game 3 — Texas A&M 10, Texas 2, Texas eliminated Game 4 — Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, 2 p.m. x-Game 7 — Game 6 replay if necessary
Bracket 2Saturday, June 18
Game 1 — Arkansas 17, Stanford 2 Game 2 — Mississippi 5, Auburn 1
Monday, June 20
Game 3 — Auburn 6, Stanford 2 Game 4 — Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Arkansas 11, Auburn 1
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Mississippi vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. x-Game 7 — Game 6 replay if necessary
Championship Series(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 25: Teams TBD, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Teams TBD, 2 p.m x-Monday, June 27: Teams TBD, 7 p.m
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 5 .706 — Chicago 11 5 .688 ½ Washington 11 8 .579 2 Atlanta 8 8 .500 3½ New York 6 10 .375 5½ Indiana 5 13 .278 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 3 .813 — Seattle 10 6 .625 3 Dallas 8 9 .471 5½ Los Angeles 6 9 .400 6½ Phoenix 6 11 .353 7½ Minnesota 4 13 .235 9½ ___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 80, Dallas 75 Chicago 104, Las Vegas 95 Minnesota 84, Phoenix 71 Los Angeles 84, Washington 82
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Norfolk (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL and OF Franmil Reyes from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Oscar Mercado for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed RHP Albert Abreu off waivers from Kansas City. Designated RHP David McKay for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kirby Snead and INFs Nick Allen and Sheldon Neuse from Las Vegas (PCL). Acquired RHP Domingo Tapia as a substitute player. Placed RHP Dany Jimenez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 19 and LHP Sam Moll on the COVID-19 IL. Designated INF Matt Davidson for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed CFs Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margo on the 10-day IL. Recalled LF Luke Raley and 2B Jonathan Aranda from Durham (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C/DH Mitch Garver from the COVID-19 IL and INF/OF Josh Smith from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Meibrys Viloria from Round Rock (PCL). Assigned OF Zach Reks to Round Rock. Optioned C Sam Huff to Round Rock. Transferred OF Eli White from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Glenn Otto to Round Rock on a rehab assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Traded LHP Eric Stout to Pittsburgh for cash. CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 2B Donovan Solano from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Nick Lodolo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled 3B Elehuris Montero from Albuquerque (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Jesus Sanchez and INF Jesus Aguilar from the IL. Optioned INF Lewin Diaz and OF Jerar Encarnacion to Jacksonville (IL). NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Max Scherzer to Binghamton (IL) on a rehab assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated 3B Johan Camargo from the 10-day IL. Assigned LHP Kent Emanuel to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Eric Stout to Indianapolis (IL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Anthony DeSciafani from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Sam Delaplane from San Jose (CAL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF Alcides Escobar from the 10-day IL and a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester (IL), retroactive to June 19.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
