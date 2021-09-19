SELINSGROVE — In a physical matchup Saturday at Harold Bolig Stadium on the campus of Selinsgrove Area High School, Jersey Shore’s quick-paced offense proved too much for Lewisburg.
The Bulldogs, leading 13-8 at the half, racked up 34 second-half points, scoring five touchdowns — all on the ground — to take a 47-8 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover matchup.
With a light rain falling early, Lewisburg kept it interesting. Devin Bodden picked off a Brady Jordan pass deep in Green Dragons’ territory and Lewisburg’s Wade Young hooked up with Owen Ordonez for a 68-yard pass and catch to make it 7-6.
The conditions made traction slippery and impacted a point-after attempt, as well as runs on the edge.
Lewisburg never could get its ground game going against a stout Bulldog defense. Young threw for 140 yards and the touchdown to pace the Dragons’ offense, but was picked off three times.
Jersey Shore racked up nearly 350 yards on the ground and Jordan threw for another 180.
Jersey Shore (4-0) hosts Shikellamy this week while Lewisburg (0-3) is at Midd-West.
Jersey Shore 47, Lewisburg 8 Saturday at Selinsgrove
Jersey Shore 7 6 20 14 — 47 Lewisburg 6 2 0 0 — 8 Scoring 1st quarter JS- Haydn Packer 1 run (Breck Miller kick), 2:11, 7-0 L — Owen Ordonez 68 pass from Wade Young (kick blocked), 1:09, 7-6 2nd Quarter JS — Miller 20-yard field goal, 8:01, 10-6 L — Safety, intentional grounding in end zone, 5:50, 10-8 JS- Miller 20-yard field goal, :02, 13-8 3rd Quarter JS- Packer 3 run (run failed), 9:20, 19-8 JS — Elijah Jordan 2 run (Miller kick), 4:29, 26-8 JS — Jordan 4 run (Miller kick), 1:49, 33-8 4th Quarter JS — Packer 24 run (Miller kick), 6:27, 40-8 JS — Tate Sechrist 7 run (Miller kick), 1:29, 47-8 TEAM STATISTICS JS Lew First Downs 29 4 Rushes-yards 72-347 21-(-30) Passing yards 180 138 Total yards 527 108 Comp-Att-Int 12-25-2 8-20-3 Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-yards 10-75 8-67 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: Jersey Shore, Hadyn Packer 16-129, 3 TDs; Elijah Jordan 24-89, 2 TDs; Tate Sechrist 7-38, TD; Brady Jordan 10-37; Gabe Andrus 8-21; Karter Peacock 1-17; Kooper Peacock 3-11; Cayden Hess 1-7; Dathan Tyson 2-(-2). Lewisburg, Ethan Dominick 9-6; Cam Michaels 2-1; Jeremiah Davis 3-(-1) Wade Young 7-(-36). PASSING: Jersey Shore, B. Jordan 12-25-2, 180 yards. Lewisburg, Young 8-21-3, 140 yards TD RECEIVING: Jersey Shore, Connor Griffin 4-56; Hess 3-46; Kooper Peacock 3-32; Nick Williams 2-46. Lewisburg, Michaels 3-62; Owen Ordonez 2-72, TD Charles Landis 2-2; Devin Bodden 1-2. INTERCEPTIONS: Jersey Shore, B. Jordan, Griffin, Tyson. Lewisburg, Bodden, Julian Alabakoff.
