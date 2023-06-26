OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Florida scored the most runs in College World Series history and came up one short of the record for largest margin of victory in a 24-4 rout of LSU on Sunday that forced a deciding Game 3.
The Gators hit six home runs on a windy day at Charles Schwab Field and pounded LSU pitching for a CWS record-tying 23 hits a day after Ty Floyd struck out 17 in the Tigers' 4-3, 11-inning win in Game 1.
Florida (54-16) came in having been involved in four of the CWS record-tying eight one-run games. The Gators had totaled 17 runs in four games here before the offense broke loose.
Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone each homered twice, with Evans' grand slam breaking things open early. Wyatt Langford and BT Riopelle also went deep.
The 20-run win over the Tigers (53-17) was the most lopsided in the CWS since Notre Dame beat Northern Colorado 23-2 in 1957.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU center fielder Dylan Crews, projected to be the No. 1 pick in the amateur draft next month, on Sunday was honored as the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country.
Crews, the Southeastern Conference player of the year for the second straight season, led the Tigers to the College World Series finals and is among the national leaders in most offensive categories. He's first in runs scored (94), second in on-base percentage (.562), fifth in hits (104) and sixth in batting average (.418).
Crews is the 10th Golden Spikes winner from the Southeastern Conference and the second from LSU. The Tigers' Ben McDonald won the award in 1989.
“Dylan Crews has been one of the nation’s best college baseball players since he arrived at LSU in 2021,” USA Baseball executive director and CEO Paul Seiler said. “His extraordinary 2023 season, in addition to his generous charitable work off the baseball field, make him an extremely worthy winner of this award."
Of the 44 previous Golden Spikes winners, three have won the Cy Young Award, three have been a Most Valuable Player and 20 have been selected to at least one All-Star team as a player or manager.
The winner was selected through voting by national baseball media, select professional baseball personnel, USA Baseball staff and previous winners.
Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies after blowout win in Denver
DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday night.
The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season.
Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 47 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training.
The trade marks a return home for the Los Angeles native, who hasn't played farther west than Colorado in his 12-year MLB career.
“To be traded to the Angels, it’s awesome," Moustakas said Sunday before the series finale between his former and new teams. "I get to go back home. I get to play with some phenomenal baseball players over here and get a chance to win. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s what I’ve always been trying to do. I’m really excited to have that opportunity again.”
Moustakas, who signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Reds in 2019, struggled with injuries and poor play in his three years in Cincinnati, hitting .216 in 184 games before being released by the club in January. Two months later, the Rockies signed him to a minor league deal.
After playing a third of the season with the last-place Rockies, he will join an Angels team that's firmly in playoff contention.
Moustakas, a three-time All-Star, has been on five playoff teams and was the starting third baseman for Kansas City when the Royals won the 2015 World Series.
“We’ll mix and match and work it out,” Angels manager Phil Nevin, whose team has lost infielders Anthony Rendon, Gio Urshela and Zach Neto to injuries in the last two weeks, said Saturday night. “This week, the lineup hasn’t had the depth we have had all season. We feel like we have that now.”
Griner chosen as an WNBA All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia.
The Phoenix Mercury's center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago.
A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top voter getters among fans and will be the captains of the two teams when the game is played in Las Vegas on July 15. The two players were also captains last year and are each making their fifth All-Star appearances. Wilson's team won the game last year.
Stewart was thrilled to have the chance to play with Griner again.
“I think all of us are really inspired in what she's doing and the way she's kind of handling herself,” Stewart said of Griner. “So it's another moment to just continue to celebrate her and watch her do her thing on the court.”
As far as drafting Griner, Stewart hopes she gets the opportunity although Wilson has the first pick. Wilson led the fan vote with Stewart second. Stewart was the top choice among players and the media with Wilson second.
“Team Wilson is backkkkk,” Wilson tweeted. “super blessed! thank you all who voted time to turn up the city …AGAIN”
Other frontcourt players chosen to start include rookie Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever. She would be the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Shoni Schimmel did it in 2014. Overall eight rookies have been chosen to start the All-Star Game.
Satou Sabally of Dallas and Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles round out the frontcourt starters.
“It’s one of the ultimate honors,” said Ogwumike. “Being named a starter or an All-Star at all is always a blessing. I am humbled to be able to play alongside such talented, professional women showcasing their amazing skills and athleticism to the fans.”
The backcourt starters are Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, Seattle's Jewell Loyd and Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale.
The reserves will be chosen by the league's head coaches, who will choose three guards, five frontcourt players and four at either position. Coaches can't vote for their own players. The reserves will be announced on July 1.
Stewart and Wilson will draft their rosters on July 8.
Fan balloting accounts for 50% of the vote to determine starters for the game. WNBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Player's scores were calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the three groups.
