TRENTON, N.J. – It was an exciting night in Trenton on Tuesday as Williamsport won 9–5 in a back-and-forth game.
The Crosscutters pulled away late after catcher Zach Miller’s two-run homer in the sixth put the visitors up 6–5. The Cutters’ bullpen shut the door, not allowing a run in the final four innings.
Williamsport (17-10) took a 2–0 lead in the first on an RBI double by designated hitter E.J. Taylor and an RBI single by shortstop Travis Holt.
Trenton cut the deficit in half with a run in the bottom of the second inning.
Both teams traded a run in the fourth inning to make the score 3–2. The Cutters took a 4–2 lead in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Connor Denning. Trenton responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5–4 lead.
Miller hit his two-run homer in the top of the sixth with two outs for a 6–5 lead. Holt’s two-run double in the seventh put the Cutters up by three and Taylor’s RBI single gave the Cutters a 9–5 lead in the ninth.
Tyler Prospero and Blake Svoboda combined to throw 3.2 scoreless inning with four strikeouts to close out the win for starter Jesse Bolt (1-0). The Cutters are now one game back of West Virginia in first place.
Williamsport continues its three-game set at Trenton at 7 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.