SELINSGROVE – Despite holding onto a four-goal lead over Bellefonte at the half of their District 4 Class 2A semifinal on Wednesday, Lewisburg wasn’t playing like a team that posted 10 wins on the season and earned the No. 2 seed for the tournament.
But when the second half rolled around, the Green Dragons began playing like their old selves again.
Lewisburg scored five goals in the third quarter, including two coming from Rowen Martin, as the Green Dragons pulled away from the Raiders to take a 13-3 victory at Harold L. Bolig Stadium, Selinsgrove.
“I was really pleased with the way we responded at halftime. We were up 7-3 and we had a little lull (at the end of the second period,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “The guys were a little down and we said, ‘guys, relax, we know you are a good team. Get your heads up and let’s respond to the challenge.”
Behind a hat trick from Matt Spaulding in the first quarter, and a pair of first-half goals from Evan Gilger, No. 2-seeded Lewisburg (11-4) got up 7-1 before No. 3 Bellefonte (6-6) scored twice in the final 2:52 of the first half to close the deficit to four goals.
In the third quarter however, Martin scored unassisted with 4:35 off the clock to start a big second half rally for the Green Dragons.
“We’re definitely a second-half team. We say it (to ourselves) a lot, and the coaches say that other teams say that about us,” said Martin,who finished with three goals and two assists in the game. “So, it was good to get that period going, and we just kept going with it and we kept rolling.”
Following Martin’s goal, Gilger, Alex Koontz and Matt Reishall found the back of the net before Martin scored his second of the period with 1:39 remaining to give Lewisburg a 12-3 lead.
“I want to give all the credit (for a 5-0 third quarter) to our goalkeeper Jimmy Bailey. He did a lot back there and had a ton of saves,” said Martin.
“What a great third quarter we played, and we did a very nice job defensively moving the ball around. We got some different guys scoring, which is always nice to be able to keep the flow going,” said Vaji.
“We have six guys who have scored around 15 goals or more this year, which is nice for us. It gives us some good balance, and hopefully if teams try to take one guy away then another guy can step up and score. That’s what we’re trying to get and build on.”
Koontz put the finishing touches on the win by scoring the only goal of the fourth period, which gave him a hat trick on the night – the fourth one for the Green Dragons in the game following the ones put up by Spaulding, Gilger and Martin.
All that scoring will come in handy on Tuesday when Lewisburg faces top-seeded Selinsgrove for the district title. Game time is 8 p.m.
“We’re excited to reach the final and Selinsgrove is a very good team and they have a lot of offensive potency,” said Vaji. “Hopefully, we can come down and make it a good game.”
