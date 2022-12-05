BETHLEHEM — The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team took care of Lehigh 24-12 for a non-conference road win in Bethlehem. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness sparked Penn State with a pin at 149 and Greg Kerkvliet finished off the dual with a technical fall at 285.
Redshirt freshman Gary Steen fought No. 26 Carter Bailey tough for seven minutes but dropped a 3-1 decision in the dual’s opening bout. True freshman Karl Shindledecker made his Penn State dual debut at 133 and battled No. 19 Connor McGonagle but dropped a 6-1 decision, giving Lehigh (3-3) an early 6-0 lead in the dual meet.
Junior Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 9 at 141, tallied takedowns in each period as he put Penn State (3-0) on the board with a strong 8-4 win over Malyke Hines. His win cut LU’s lead to 6-3. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 20 at 149, gave Penn State the lead by picking up a first period pin over No. 26 Manzona Bryant IV. Van Ness turned a low shot into a cradle and a pin at the 2:28 mark to give PSU a 9-6 lead. Junior Terrell Barraclough, ranked No. 30 at 157, battled No. 8 Josh Humphreys and kept the bout close with a full second period rideout. But the Mountain Hawk was able to work his way to a 6-3 win and the dual was tied 9-9 at halftime.
Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo, ranked No. 17 at 165, controlled NCAA qualifier Brian Meyer for seven minutes, using two takedowns, an escape and riding time to notch a 6-2 win and give Penn State a 12-9 lead in the dual. Junior Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, then put on a takedown clinic against Lehigh’s Jake Logan. Starocci rolled up ten takedowns, including seven in the third period, on his way to a 22-8 major decision.
Senior Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, took care of No. 22 Tate Samuelson, using two three takedowns, an escape and a stall point to roll to an 8-3 win and put Penn State up 19-9 with two bouts to wrestle. Senior Max Dean, ranked No. 1 at 197, had a first period lead over No. 9 Michael Beard when two stall calls put the Hawk back into the bout and forced Dean into catch-up mode. Dean was unable to battle back and dropped a tough 11-9 decision. Junior Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 2 at 285, dominated No. 22 Nathan Taylor and used four near falls (three fours and a two), to post the 18-0 technical fall at the 4:01 mark.
Penn State posted a 22-12 takedown advantage in the dual. The Nittany Lions picked up six bonus points off a pin (Van Ness), a tech fall (Kerkvliet) and a major (Starocci).
Penn State then returns home to Rec Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11, for a 2 p.m. match-up with Oregon State (in an ESPNU national telecast).
