BETHLEHEM — The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team took care of Lehigh 24-12 for a non-conference road win in Bethlehem. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness sparked Penn State with a pin at 149 and Greg Kerkvliet finished off the dual with a technical fall at 285.

Redshirt freshman Gary Steen fought No. 26 Carter Bailey tough for seven minutes but dropped a 3-1 decision in the dual’s opening bout. True freshman Karl Shindledecker made his Penn State dual debut at 133 and battled No. 19 Connor McGonagle but dropped a 6-1 decision, giving Lehigh (3-3) an early 6-0 lead in the dual meet.

