Boys basketball
Mifflinburg 53
Milton 33
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine poured in a game-high 30 points and Jake Young added 12 as Mifflinburg improved to 3-0 with a win over Milton Saturday in Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Milton (1-1) got 11 each from Jace Brandt and Xzavier Minium.
Mifflinburg 53, Milton 33 Saturday at Mifflinburg
Milton 7 6 14 6 — 33 Mifflinburg 14 14 20 5 — 53 Milton (1-1) 33 Austin Gainer 2 1-2 6; Xzavier Minium 4 2-3 11; Carter Lllley 0 0-1 0; Nevin Carrier 0 0-1 0; Jace Brandt 3 4-7 11; Dale Mitchell 0 2-2 2; Dlllan Guinn-Bailey 1 1-1 3; Jamir Wilt 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Wade Young 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-17 33. 3-point goals: Gainer, Minium, Brandt. Mifflinburg (3-0) 53 Isaiah Valentine 11 4-5 30; Cannon Griffith 1 1-3 3; Jake Young 4 1-2 12; Ethan Bomgardner 0 2-2 2; Zack Wertman 3 0-2 6; Gabe Yoder 0 0-0 0; Jarrett Foster 0 0-0 0; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigle 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-14 53. 3-point goals: Valentine 4, Young 3. JV score: Mifflinburg 48-29. Mifflinburg: E. Bomgardner 13, T. Reigel adn L. Yoder 10. Milton: Nevin Carrier 7
Lewisburg 68
Lourdes 39
COAL TOWNSHIP — Forrest Zechloski scored a game-high 17, Jake Hernandez added 14 and Joey Martin 13 as Lewisburg rolled to victory Saturday at Lourdes Regional.
Cam Michael added 8 for the Dragons (1-1).
Lewisburg 68, Lourdes Regional 39 Saturday at Lourdes
Lewisburg 20 15 16 17 — 68 Lourdes Regional 11 9 8 11—39 Lewisburg (1-1) 68 Jake Hernandez 6 2-2 14; Joey Martin 5 0-0 13; Cam Michaels 3 0-0 8; Kyle Wuerdeman 3 0-0 7; Forrest Zechloski 7 3-4 17; Dante Sims 1 0-0 2; Henry Harrison 1 0-0 2; Jack Blough 2 0-0 4; Sam Barrick 0 1-2 1; Kashaun Atkins 0 0-0 0; Kadyn Magyar 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-8 68. 3-point goals: Martin 3, Michaels 2, Wuerdeman. Lourdes Regional (0-1) 39 Casen Sandri 4 1-3 9; Hunter Reed 3 0-0 6 Tyler Novak 3 0-2 6; Shaun Potter 4 1-2 12; Owen Sandri 1 0-0 3; Michael Keer 1 0-0 2; Alex Hughs 0 1-2 1; Nick DeManicor 0 0-0 0; Joey Nguyen 0 0-0 0; Chris Fuedale 0 0-0 0.Totals 16 3-9 39. 3-point goals: Potter 3, 0. Sandri. JV: Lew, 57-23. High scorers, Lew, Blough, 12; LR, Austin Lamonica, 16.
Waverly 61
Meadowbrook 32
MILTON — Antonio Colesio scored a game-high 24 points and Scotty Zoscin added 14 as Waverly topped Meadowbrook Christian School Saturday in Milton.
The Lions were led by Ashton Canelo’s 14.
Waverly 61, Meadowbrook 32 Saturday at Meadowbrook
Waverly 14 19 20 8 — 61 Meadowbrook 10 4 11 7 — 32 Meadowbrook scorers: Evan Young 4, Jacob Bail 1, Ashton Canelo 12, Gabe Rodriguez 4, Noah Smith 6, Jacob Reed 6.
Girls basketball
Lewisburg 53
Midd-West 29
LEWISBURG — Sophie Kilbride scored a game-high 15 while Roz Noone, Lauren Gross and Hope Drumm each added eight and Lewisburg cruised past Midd-West in girls basketball action Saturday in Lewisburg.
Chloe Sauer had 13 and Beal Fave 11 for the Mustangs.
Lewisburg 53, Midd-West 29 Saturday at Lewisburg
Midd-West 4 5 5 15 — 29 Lewlsburg 17 11 12 13 — 53 Midd-West (0-1) 29 Rylee Shawver 1 0-1 2; Chloe Sauer 6 1-4 13; Bella Fave 5 0-0 11; Alexis Walter 11-6 3; Sage Phillips 0 0-0 0; Makenna Dietz 0 0-0 0; Sarah Shupp 0 0-0 0; Leah Feaster 0 0-0 0; Camryn Markley 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Snyder 0 0-0 0; Mario Spriggle 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-11 29. 3-point goals: Fave. Lewisburg (1-0) 53 Maddie Materne 0 0-2 0; Sydney Bollnsky 0 1-2 1; Maddie Still 0 1-4 1; Roz Noone 3 2-2 8; Alyssa Coleman 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 6 4-6 16; Regan Llanso 10-0 2; Lauren Gross 3 2-2 8; Hope Drumm 3 2-2 8; Anna Baker 0 2-2 2; Grace Murphy 2 0-0 5; Erin Lowthert 0 0-0 0; Grace Hilkert 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-22 53. 3-point goals: Murphy.
Milton 43
Montoursville 31
MONTOURSVILLE — Leah Walter scored a team-best 18 points as Milton rolled Saturday at Montoursville.
Crystal Hamilton and Kiersten Stork each added seven.
Montoursville got 18 from Maddie Adams.
Milton 43, Montoursville 31 Saturday at Montoursville
Milton 12 7 7 17-43 Montoursville 5 9 11 6-31 Milton (2-0) 43 Crystal Hamilton 3 1-5 7, Larissa Shearer 3 0-0 6, Leah Walter 8 1-5 18, Raulayrs Vega-Garcia 1 1-2 3, Kiersten Stork 2 2-6 7, Brooklyn Wade 0 0-2 0, Abbey Kitchen 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-20 43. 3-point goals: Walter, Stork Montoursville (0-1) 31 Alaina Marchioni 3 2-2 8, Kenna Mensinger 0 1-2 1, MacKenzie Weaver 0 2-2 2, Mackenzie Cohick 1 0-0 2, Maddie Adams 5 6-13 18. Totals 9 11-19 31. 3-point goals: Adams 2
Muncy 39
Meadowbrook Christian 29
MILTON — Mia Edkin scored 12 points Bell Hitsman 11 and Avery Bigelow 10 as the visiting Indians topped Meadowbrook Christian in Milton.
The Lions got a game-high 17 from Kailey Devlin.
Muncy 39, Meadowbrook Christian 29 Saturday at Meadowbrook
Muncy 9 6 10 9 — 39 Meadowbrook 6 8 6 9 — 29 Muncy 39 Avery Bigelow 3 3-4 10; Mia Edkin 6 0-0 12; Arianna Copeland 1 0-0 2; Bell Hitesman 5 1-4 11; Cierra Charles 0 0-0 0; Kylee Jacobs 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-8 39. 3-point goals: Bigelow. Meadowbrook 29 Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Emily Baney 1 2-2 4; Alyssa Canelo 0 2-4 2; Mattie Steck 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0; Emma Yordy 1 0-0 2; Kailey Devlin 7 2-3 17; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 1 0-1 2. Totals 11 6-10 39. 3-point goals: Devlin
Wrestling
Milton 42
Bloomsburg 15
BLOOMSBURG — Milton hit the road Saturday and came home with a resounding victory over Bloomsburg.
Aldan Keister (138), Kyler Crawford (145), Chase Hoffman (152), Aven Ayala (189), Nathan Rauch (215) and Paul Rohland (285) each scored pins for Milton.
Milton 42, Bloomsburg 15
106: double forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: Ryan Bickhart (Milt) won by forfeit; 126: Ashton Fisher (Bloom) pinned Quinn Keister, 2:40; 132: double forfeit; 138: Aldan Keister (Milt) pinned David Klingerman, 5:15; 145: Kyler Crawford (Milt) pinned Josh Morales, :28; 152: Chase Hoffman (Milt) pinned Jesse James, :29; 160: Nick Wharton (Bloom) dec. Alex Hoffman, 7-5; 172: Stephen Roeder (Bloom) pinned Jason Valladares, 1:42; 189: Aven Ayala (Milt) pinned Graden Thomas, 1:12; 215: Nathan Rauch (Milt) pinned Tanner Mattern, 2:31; 285: Paul Rohland (Milt) pinned Brody Hock, 2:33.
Mifflinburg 35
Central Columbia 34
Montgomery 55
Mifflinburg 18
Jersey Shore 42
Mifflinburg 30
MONTGOMERY — Mifflinburg went 1-2 during a tri-meet Saturday at Montgomery. The Wildcats downed Central Columbia and fell to Montgomery and Jersey Shore.
Gabe Gramly (126) got pins against Central and Montgomery and picked up a forfeit against Shore. Brady Struble (120) got a pin against Central and a forfeit against Shore. Troy Bingaman (138) scored a tech fall against Central and collected another pair of forfeits. Emmanuel Ulrich (285) scored two pins and earned a forfeit.’
Mifflinburg 35, Central Columbia 34
106: Double forfeit; 113: Dylan Starr, M, won by forfeit; 120: Brady Struble, M, pinned Marcus Long, 2:37; 126: Gabe Gramly, M, pinned Alex Hosier, 1:37; 132: Colton Chipeleskl, CC, maj. dec. Max Murray, 10-2; 138: Troy Bingaman, M, tech. fall Alex Roberts, 18-2,4:40; 145: Isaac Kester, CC, won by forfeit; 152: Gage Chipeleski, CC, won by forfeit; 160: Greyson Shaud, CC, won by forfeit; 172: Troy Johnson, CC, won by forfeit; 189: Jonathan Melendez, M, won by forfeit; 215: Dylan Devlin, CC, won by forfeit; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich, M, pinned Logan McWilliams, 4:15.
Montgomery 55, Mifflinburg 18
113: Blake Snyder, Mon, pinned Dylan Starr, 3:36; 120: Caden Flnck, Mon, maj. dec. Brady Struble, 11-0; 126: Gabe Gramly, Mif, pinned Nevln Beachel, :17; 132: Hunter Leet, Mon, dec. Max Murray, 5-2; 138: Troy Bingaman, Mif, won by forfeit; 145: Conner Harer, Mon, won by forfeit; 152: Devon Deem, Mon, won by forfeit; 160: Kaide Drlck, Mon, won by forfeit; 172: Colby Sprlngman, Mon, won by forfeit; 189: Ben Marino, Mon, pinned Jonathan Melendez, 1:39; 215: Weston Pick, Mon, won by forfeit; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mif, pinned Bradley Leon, 5:13; 106: Logan Sauer, M, won by forfeit.
Jersey Shore 42, Mifflinburg 30
120: Brady Struble, M, won by forfeit; 126: Gabe Gramly, M, won by forfeit; 132: Max Murray, M, pinned Liam Goodrich, 1:27; 138: Troy Bingaman, M, won by forfeit; 145: Cade Vuocolo, JS, won by forfeit; 152: Gabe Andrus, JS, won by forfeit; 160: Tyler Bauder, JS, won by forfeit; 172: Ian Carlin, JS, won by forfeit; 189: Hayden Packer, JS, pinned Jonathan Melendez, :51; 215: Dyllian Ross, S, won by forfeit; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich, M, won by forfeit; 106: Double forfeit; 113: Brock Weiss, JS, pinned Dylan Starr, 3:01.
Hughesville 45
Meadowbrook Christian 10
Danville 60
Meadowbrook Christian 11
DANVILLE — Danville picked up a pair of wins during its home dual held Saturday.
Cade Wirnsberger got a major decision win over Hughesville.
Hughesville 45, Meadowbrook Christian 10
106: double forfeit; 113: Tyler Stokes (MC) won by forfeit; 120: double forfeit; 126: Kadln Fetterman (Hugh) pinned Michael Eager, :29; 132: Cade Wirnsberger (MC) maj. dec. Caiden Puderbach, 8-0; 138: Morgan Gavitt (Hugh) won by forfeit; 145: Reese Moon (Hugh) won by forfeit; 152: Gavin Morgan (MC) won by forfeit; 160: double forfeit; 172: Austin Gray (Hugh) won by forfeit; 189: Chase Snyder (Hugh) won by forfeit; 215: Cole Dyer (Hugh) won by forfeit; 285: Caleb Burkhart (Hugh) dec. Gunner Treibley, 5-1.
High school swimming
Boys
Lewisburg 55, Milton 29
Friday at East Lycoming YMCA
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis, Mitchell Malusis, Braden Davis), 1:59.44. 200 free: 1. Malusis, L, 2:15.37; 2. Xavier Godown, M. 200 IM: 1. Ordonez, L, 2:19.13. 50 free: 1. Hunter Zettlemoyer, M, 26.14; 2. B. Davis, L; 3. Camden Weaver, M. 100 fly: 1. Malusis, L, 1:00.79. 100 free: 1. Zettlemoyer, M, 1:01.38; 2. Godown, M; 3. B. Davis, L. 500 free: 1. Ordonez, L, 5:40.07. 100 back: 1. K. Davis, L, 1:22.94. 100 breast: 1. Weaver, M, 1:15.37. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Malusis, B. Davis, K. Davis, Ordonez), 4:08.12.
Girls
Lewisburg 98, Milton 36Friday at East Lycoming YMCA200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Kimberly Shannon, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Emma Gerlinski), 2:00.0; 2. Milton (Kayli Johnson, Ashley Shamblem, Maria Painter, Riley Godown), 2:27.88. 200 free: 1. Jewels Hepner, L, 2:17.62; 2. Molly Gill, L; 3. Haylee Carl, M. 200 IM: 1. Humphrey, L, 2:29.63. 50 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 27.38; 2. Valeria Riley, L; 3. Painter, M. 100 fly: 1. Humphrey, L, 1:08.75; 2. Riley, L. 100 free: 1. Shannon, L, 57.38; 2. Decker, L; 3. Painter, M. 500 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 5:55.69; 2. Molly Gill, L; 3. Godown, M. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Decker, Ryleigh Faust, Humphrey, Shannon), 1:57.23; 2. Milton (Carl, Ashley Shamblem, Sara Dewyer, Painter), 2:08.57. 100 back: 1. Hepner, L, 1:07.27; 2. Johnson, M; 3. Carl, M. 100 breast: 1. Decker, L, 1:15.31; 2. Shannon, L; 3. Shamblem, M. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Riley, Gerlinski, Gill, Hepner), 4:13.19.
