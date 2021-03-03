National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 23 12 .657 — Brooklyn 23 13 .639 ½ Boston 18 17 .514 5 Toronto 17 17 .500 5½ New York 18 18 .500 5½
W L Pct GB Miami 17 18 .486 — Charlotte 16 18 .471 ½ Atlanta 15 20 .429 2 Washington 13 20 .394 3 Orlando 13 22 .371 4
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 21 14 .600 — Indiana 15 18 .455 5 Chicago 15 18 .455 5 Cleveland 14 21 .400 7 Detroit 9 25 .265 11½
W L Pct GB San Antonio 18 13 .581 — Memphis 16 15 .516 2 Dallas 17 16 .515 2 New Orleans 15 19 .441 4½ Houston 11 22 .333 8
W L Pct GB Utah 27 8 .771 — Portland 19 14 .576 7 Denver 20 15 .571 7 Oklahoma City 14 20 .412 12½ Minnesota 7 28 .200 20
W L Pct GB Phoenix 23 11 .676 — L.A. Lakers 24 12 .667 — L.A. Clippers 24 13 .649 ½ Golden State 19 16 .543 4½ Sacramento 13 21 .382 10
Memphis 125, Washington 111 Atlanta 94, Miami 80 Boston 117, L.A. Clippers 112 San Antonio 119, New York 93 Denver 128, Milwaukee 97 Phoenix 114, L.A. Lakers 104 Detroit at Toronto, ppd
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m. Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Houston, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Indiana, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69 N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50 Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50 Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59 Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67 N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54 New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54 Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39 Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60 Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60 Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68 Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78 Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68 Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82 Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40 St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71 Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49 Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48 Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56 Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64 San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73 Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 23 17 4 2 36 81 55 Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59 Edmonton 24 14 10 0 28 79 72 Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61 Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70 Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2 Columbus 4, Detroit 1 Montreal 3, Ottawa 1 N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 1 Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2 Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 2 Carolina 4, Nashville 2 Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m. Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Baylor 94, West Virginia 89, OT Buffalo 80, Akron 78 Georgetown 72, Xavier 66 Pittsburgh 70, Wake Forest 57 Wagner 74, Merrimack 67 SOUTH Alabama 70, Auburn 58 Arkansas 101, South Carolina 73 Georgia Tech 81, Duke 77, OT LSU 83, Vanderbilt 68 Memphis 73, South Florida 52 Mississippi 70, Kentucky 62 N. Kentucky 70, Detroit 69 UCF 73, Tulsa 69 MIDWEST Ball St. 100, E. Michigan 65 Cent. Michigan 81, Toledo 79 Cleveland St. 108, Fort Wayne 104, 3OT Illinois 76, Michigan 53 Marquette 77, DePaul 71 Miami (Ohio) 84, Bowling Green 79, OT Michigan St. 64, Indiana 58 Milwaukee 94, Wright St. 92, OT Oakland 87, Youngstown St. 83, OT Purdue 73, Wisconsin 69 Texas 81, Iowa St. 67 W. Michigan 73, N. Illinois 63 SOUTHWEST Texas Tech 69, TCU 49 FAR WEST Fresno St. 67, Boise St. 64 Hawaii Pacific 74, Chaminade 71 New Mexico St. 69, Texas Rio Grande Valley 51
Women’s college basketball
EAST Hofstra 63, Northeastern 60 Rutgers 74, Penn St. 56 Temple 89, Memphis 66 SOUTH Campbell 65, UNC-Asheville 34 Presbyterian 61, Winthrop 41 South Florida 65, UCF 62 Tulane 77, East Carolina 60 MIDWEST Cleveland St. 69, Green Bay 63 IUPUI 86, Oakland 64 Milwaukee 77, Youngstown St. 68 Wright St. 74, N. Kentucky 56 SOUTHWEST Cincinnati 65, Houston 57 Utah Valley 60, Tarleton St. 58 Wichita St. 85, Tulsa 77, OT Transactions BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment. Assigned RHP Robert Stock outright to Iowa (Triple-A East). Minor League Baseball Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Tyler Ladendorf on a one-year contract. Traded C Frank Nigro to Quebec (FL) for a player to be named later. Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Release RHP Sam Held and OF Nick Schultz. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Paul Young. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Andrew Bellatti. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Nate Pawelczyk. FOOTBALL National Football League CLEVELAND BROWNS — HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Mark Fields II. Released CB Brandon Williams. Agreed to terms with RB David Johnson on a one-year contract. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Kendal Vickers to a one-year contract. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released TE Kyle Rudolph. NEW YORK JETS — Released DL Henry Anderson. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Suspended F Alex Chiasson from Edmonton for one game for cross-checking in a game against Toronto on March 1. BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned RW Karson Kuhlman to Providence (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Casey Mittelstadt to the taxi squad. CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Derek Ryan. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Ty Lewis to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to the minor league taxi squad and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad. EDMONTON OILERS — Placed G Alex Stalock on COVID-19 injured reserve. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick, C Rasmius Kupari, Lias Andersson and Austin Strand to Ontario (AHL). Recalled G Matthew Villalta from Ontario (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Cameron Hillis from Laval (AHL) loan. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed D Ryan Ellis on injured reserve. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom from the minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Ty Ronning from Hartford (AHL) from the taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) loan. Recalled LW Michael Haley and D Erik Brannstrom from the minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from the minor league taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Josh Currie from the minor league taxi squad. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick DeSimone and Nicolas Meloche, RW Sefan Noesen, C Joel Kellman, G Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL) loans. Assigned C Noah Gregor to San Jose (AHL). American Hockey League SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled RW Joachim Blichfield form San Jose (NHL) loan. East Coast Hockey League INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Henderson (AHL). Signed G Sean Bonar to the active roster. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Rob Bordson from the reserve list. Placed D Noah Delmas on the reserve list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Jake Kupsky from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed D Chase Stewart and placed on injured reserve. TULSA OILERS — Released D Kyle Jenkins. Signed D Garrett Cecere and placed on the reserve list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Alex Lepkowski from the reserve list. Placed D Teigan Zahn on the reserve list. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Alex Peters to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F John Albert from the reserve list. Place Ds Garrett Schmitz and Alex Peters on the reserve list. Southern Professional League KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed G Garret Metcalf to a standard player contract (SPC). SOCCER Major League Soccer MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Juan Agudelo to a one-year contract. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Frank Leicht assistant coach, Yaseen Khan assistant athletic trainer/strength and conditioning coach, Marlon LeBlanc head coach of Union II and Garrison Draper vice president of player health and performance. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Abi Kim to a two-year contract through the 2022 season. COLLEGE POST UNIVERSITY — Named Tim Binkoski baseball’s assistant coach. TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Kur Schmidt football’s director of competition development. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.