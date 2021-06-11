Baseball
MLB GlanceEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _ Boston 38 25 .603 1 New York 33 29 .532 5½ Toronto 31 29 .517 6½ Baltimore 22 39 .361 16
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 38 24 .613 _ Cleveland 32 27 .542 4½ Kansas City 29 31 .483 8 Detroit 26 36 .419 12 Minnesota 24 37 .393 13½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Oakland 37 26 .587 _ Houston 35 27 .565 1½ Seattle 31 33 .484 6½ Los Angeles 30 32 .484 6½ Texas 24 39 .381 13 ___
East DivisionW L Pct GB
New York 30 24 .556 _ Philadelphia 30 31 .492 3½ Atlanta 29 31 .483 4 Miami 27 35 .435 7 Washington 25 33 .431 7
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 35 27 .565 _ Milwaukee 35 27 .565 _ St. Louis 32 30 .516 3 Cincinnati 29 31 .483 5 Pittsburgh 23 38 .377 11½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 23 .623 _ Los Angeles 37 25 .597 1½ San Diego 37 27 .578 2½ Colorado 25 38 .397 14 Arizona 20 43 .317 19 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings Oakland 4, Arizona 0 N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1 Houston 8, Boston 3 Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 11 innings St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 6 Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2 L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 1
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Seattle 3 Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2 Boston 12, Houston 8 N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-7), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Dunn 1-2) at Cleveland (Civale 8-2), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 2-3) at Boston (Richards 4-4), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 4-3) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-7), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings Oakland 4, Arizona 0 Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1 N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1 Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1 Colorado 4, Miami 3 St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2 Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings Miami 11, Colorado 4 San Francisco at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 2:20 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 5-2) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-5), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-2), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Washington, 2:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceBrooklyn 2, Milwaukee 1
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
Western ConferencePhoenix 2, Denver 0
Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Denver at Phoenix, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Phoenix at Denver, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Denver at Phoenix, TBD
Utah 1, L.A. Clippers 0
Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
NBA FINALS(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 1
Sunday, May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Tuesday, June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Thursday, June 3: Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Saturday, June 5: Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4 Tuesday, June 8: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 2
Saturday, May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Thursday, June 3: Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT Saturday, June 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1 Monday, June 7: N.Y. Islanders 5, Boston 4 Wednesday, June 9: N.Y. Islanders 6, Boston 2
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 0
Wednesday, June 2: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3 Friday, June 4: Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0 Sunday, June 6: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1 Monday, June 7: Montreal 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Sunday, May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1 Wednesday, June 2: Colorado 3, Vegas 2, OT Friday, June 4: Vegas 3, Colorado 2 Sunday, June 6: Vegas 5, Colorado 1 Tuesday, June 8: Vegas 3, Colorado 2, OT Thursday, June 10: Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA
TennisFrench Open ResultsThursdayWomen’s SinglesSemifinals
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-3. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.
Men’s DoublesSemifinals
Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Mixed DoublesChampionship
Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Brandon Brennan from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed 2B Nick Madrigal on 60-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Brian Goodwin from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded 1B Jake Bauers to Seattle for a player to be named later. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Derek Hill, LHP Derek Holland and RHP Rony Garcia on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Daz Cameron and RHPs Alex Lange and Beau Burrows from Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent CF JaCoby Jones outright to Toledo. HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Garcia on a minor league contract. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan outright to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF/OF Jake Bauers from Cleveland in exchange for player to be named later or cash considerations. Designated 2B Jack Mayfield for assignment. Sent 1B Evan White to Tacoma (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Rick Short and Drew Hedman co-hitting coaches. Released hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated SS Trevor Story from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). CINCINNATI REDS — Purchased the contract of 1B Logan Morrison from High Point (Atlantic League). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 3B Travis Shaw on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Patrick Weigel from Nashville (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 10-day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Oviedo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned 1B John Nogowski and LHP Brandon Waddell to Memphis (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent OF Trent Grisham to El Paso (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent OF Jaylin Davis to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hayden Wheeler. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Ethan Owens. TRI-CITY VVALLEYCATS — Released LHP Dario Polanco and RHP Luis Sanchez. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded RHP Michael Austin to Southern Illinois. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released INF Joseph Reyes.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
NFL — Suspended Green Bay’s TE Jayce Sternberger without pay first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating policy and program on substances of abuse. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Jeff Holland. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OT Ja’Wuan James. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released CB Johnathan Joseph to retire. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kelvin Joseph. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Jake Dolegala. Released DL Anthony Rush. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Regis Eller director of pro scouting, Tom McConnaughey and John Stevenson national scouts and Dave McCloughan college scout. Signed S Andre Cisco. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed CB Charvarius Ward. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived CB Kemah Siverand. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Trevon Grimes on injured reserve.> TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Rashad Weaver.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Named Kirk Muller associate coach and Cail MacLean head coach of the Stockton (AHL).
Minor LeagueEast Coast Hockey League
INDY FUEL — Activated D Chris Martenet and F Peter Krieger from reserve. Placed F Alex Rauter and D Tim Shoup on reserve.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.