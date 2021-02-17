LEWISBURG — The postseason honors keep rolling in for Lewisburg soccer player Ben Liscum.
The latest accolade for Liscum is a selection to play in the 10th Annual Boys High School All-America Game, slated for May 29 in Saint Louis, Mo.
Liscum, who has also earned District 4 and All-State recognition, was selected to the game’s preseason watch list along with teammate Anthony Bhangdia. Prior to that, no other player from Lewisburg’s program had ever made the preseason list much less get the honor to play in the All-America game itself.
The Penn State-bound Liscum tied Bhangdia, who will be headed to Division III’s Tufts to play, for the team lead with 35 goals. The standout midfielder also had an area-best 30 assists to reach the 100-point mark as the Green Dragons’ captain.
Liscum’s scoring prowess really shined in the postseason as he helped lead Lewisburg to the District 4 Class 2A title and the program’s fourth PIAA Championship.
The future Nittany Lion had seven goals and five assists as Lewisburg easily took the district title. And then in the state tournament Liscum had either a goal or assist in all four games, including getting one of each in a 6-0 win over Deer Lakes in the state championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.