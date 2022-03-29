Baseball
Spring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 6 3 .667 Texas 6 3 .667 Boston 7 4 .636 Seattle 5 3 .625 Los Angeles 6 4 .600 Houston 5 4 .556 Chicago 6 6 .500 Baltimore 5 5 .500 Cleveland 5 5 .500 Toronto 5 5 .500 Detroit 4 5 .444 New York 4 6 .400 Minnesota 4 7 .364 Tampa Bay 2 6 .250 Oakland 2 7 .222
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Atlanta 6 2 .750 Miami 6 3 .667 Philadelphia 6 3 .667 Cincinnati 5 3 .625 New York 5 3 .625 Chicago 5 4 .556 St. Louis 5 4 .556 Colorado 5 5 .500 Milwaukee 4 4 .500 Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 San Diego 4 4 .500 Arizona 5 6 .455 San Francisco 3 7 .300 Los Angeles 2 5 .286 Washington 1 8 .111 ___
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Detroit 4 Houston 4, Miami 3 Minnesota 6, Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 4 Tampa Bay 4, Atlanta 1 Philadelphia 10, Toronto 5 N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 13, Kansas City 12 Colorado (ss) 4, Cincinnati 4 Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Dodgers 0 Seattle 7, Oakland 1 Texas 13, Arizona (ss) 0 San Diego 5, Cleveland 1 San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1 Arizona (ss) 5, Colorado (ss) 2
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Toronto 4 N.Y. Yankees 11, Detroit 7 Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 1 Houston 2, St. Louis 1 Miami 8, Washington 1 San Diego 9, Chicago White Sox 8 Kansas City 19, Cleveland 9 Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 2 Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2 Seattle 6, Texas 5 Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Diego vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m. Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m. Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 46 28 .622 — Boston 47 29 .618 — Toronto 43 32 .573 3½ Brooklyn 39 36 .520 7½ New York 34 42 .447 13
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 48 28 .632 — Charlotte 39 37 .513 9 Atlanta 38 37 .507 9½ Washington 32 42 .432 15 Orlando 20 56 .263 28
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 28 .622 — Chicago 43 32 .573 3½ Cleveland 42 33 .560 4½ Indiana 25 51 .329 22 Detroit 20 55 .267 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
x-Memphis 53 23 .697 — Dallas 46 29 .613 6½ New Orleans 32 43 .427 20½ San Antonio 31 44 .413 21½ Houston 20 56 .263 33
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 45 30 .600 — Denver 45 31 .592 ½ Minnesota 43 33 .566 2½ Portland 27 47 .365 17½ Oklahoma City 21 53 .284 23½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 61 14 .813 — Golden State 48 28 .632 13½ L.A. Clippers 36 39 .480 25 L.A. Lakers 31 43 .419 29½ Sacramento 27 49 .355 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference ___
Sunday’s Games
New York 104, Detroit 102 Boston 134, Minnesota 112 Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104 Washington 123, Golden State 115 New Orleans 116, L.A. Lakers 108 Dallas 114, Utah 100 Charlotte 119, Brooklyn 110
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 107, Orlando 101 Atlanta 132, Indiana 123 Denver 113, Charlotte 109 Miami 123, Sacramento 100 New York 109, Chicago 104 Toronto 115, Boston 112, OT San Antonio 123, Houston 120 Memphis 123, Golden State 95 Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m. Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 65 44 15 6 94 264 191 Tampa Bay 65 41 18 6 88 215 182 Toronto 65 41 19 5 87 239 197 Boston 65 41 19 5 87 200 174 Detroit 66 26 32 8 60 189 253 Buffalo 67 24 33 10 58 184 237 Ottawa 65 23 36 6 52 170 213 Montreal 66 18 37 11 47 169 247
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 66 44 15 7 95 222 157 Pittsburgh 67 40 17 10 90 225 179 N.Y. Rangers 66 42 19 5 89 203 172 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 Columbus 66 32 29 5 69 216 246 N.Y. Islanders 64 28 27 9 65 174 178 Philadelphia 66 21 34 11 53 171 233 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 66 46 14 6 98 253 184 Minnesota 64 40 20 4 84 237 202 St. Louis 65 36 20 9 81 230 188 Nashville 66 38 24 4 80 217 194 Dallas 64 36 25 3 75 189 192 Winnipeg 67 32 25 10 74 209 207 Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235 Arizona 65 20 40 5 45 167 234
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 65 40 17 8 88 231 160 Los Angeles 67 36 22 9 81 195 188 Edmonton 66 36 25 5 77 227 215 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 Vancouver 68 32 27 9 73 193 195 San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204 Anaheim 67 27 29 11 65 189 218 Seattle 65 20 39 6 46 170 232 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2 Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4 Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1, OT Toronto 5, Florida 2 New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, SO
Monday’s Games
Carolina 6, Washington 1 St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1 Buffalo 6, Chicago 5 Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
College hockeyDivision I Tournament GlanceNORTHEAST REGIONALAt Times Union CenterAlbany, N.Y.First RoundThursday, March 24
Minnesota St. 4, Harvard 3 Notre Dame 2, North Dakota 1, OT
ChampionshipSaturday, March 26
Minnesota St. 1, Notre Dame 0
EAST REGIONALAt DCU CenterWorcester, Mass.First RoundFriday, March 25
W. Michigan 2, Northeastern 1, OT Minnesota 4, UMass 3, OT
ChampionshipSunday, March 27
Minnesota 3, W. Michigan 0
MIDWEST REGIONALAt PPL CenterAllentown, Pa.First RoundFriday, March 25
Michigan 5, American International 3 Quinnipiac 5, St. Cloud St. 4
ChampionshipSunday, March 27
Michigan 7, Quinnipiac 4
WEST REGIONALAt Budweiser Events CenterLoveland, Colo.First RoundThursday, March 24
Minn. Duluth 3, Michigan Tech 0 Denver 3, Mass.-Lowell 2
ChampionshipSaturday, March 26
Denver 2, Minn. Duluth 1
FROZEN FOURAt TD GardenBostonNational SemifinalsThursday, April 7
Michigan vs. Denver, 5 p.m. Minnesota St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
National ChampionshipSaturday, April 9
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League BaseballAmerican League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia and OF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Miguel Diaz and Ricardo Pinto to minor league camp. TEXAS RANGERS — Reassigned RHPs Kohei Arihara, Nick Tropeano, and Brandon Workman and C Yohel Pozo to minor league camp. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHPs Hagen Danner and Bowden Francis, LHPs Zach Logue and Anthony Kay, INF Leo Jimenez, 2B Otto Lopez, C Gabriel Moreno and OF Josh Palacios to minor league camp. Reassigned C Chris Bec, RHPs Max Castillo, Adrian Hernandez, Sean Rackoski, Fitz Stadler and Casey Lawrence, 2B Samas Taylor, SSs Estivan Machado, Zac Cook and Orelvis Martinez and CF Chavez Young to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with 3B Matt Chapman, INFs Cavan Biggio, LHPs Ryan Borucki and Tim Mayza, RHPs Trevor Richards, Ross Stripling, Adam Climber and Trent Thornton and C Danny Jensen.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Reassigned INF Brett Baty, OF Jake Mangum, INF Matt Reynolds and LHP Rob Zastryzny to minor league camp. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired OF/1B Matt Beatty from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP River Ryan. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS— Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle and OF Heloit Ramos to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reassigned Cs Patrick Bailey and Ricardo Genoves to minor league camp.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Will Hernandez to a one-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison and WR Auden Tate to one-year contracts. BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boettger to a one-year contract. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed Stanley Morgan to a two-year contract. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Billy Turner to a one-year contract. DETROIT LIONS — Sign TE Garrett Griffin. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced the retirement of C Brandon Linder. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed WR Tre’Quan Smith to a two-year contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer. Signed OL Max Garcia to a one-year contract. TAMPA BAY BUCANEERS — Resigned LS Zach Triner.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Robert Priester.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
