BETHLEHEM — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team fell 64-51 to Lehigh on Thursday night. The Bison led after the first quarter of the game, but a decisive second period (27-11) in favor of the Mountain Hawks provided a lead that Lehigh would never surrender.

Bucknell shot 21-out-of-53 (39.6%) on the night. Lehigh was only slightly better at 39.7%, but the Mountain Hawks nailed nine three-pointers to the Bison’s two, which proved the definitive margin.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.