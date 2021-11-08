CLARION – Eight members the Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team took part in the Clarion Open on Sunday in the first open tournament of the 2021-22 season. For Penn State, the Clarion Open is the first open tournament in almost two years after last season’s abbreviated campaign.
Redshirt freshman David Evans led the way with a second-place finish at 133. Evans went 3-1 with a pin, advancing to the finals before dropping his first match. True freshman Alex Facundo rolled up six wins with three majors and two pins and placed fifth. The true freshman’s only loss was a tie-breaker defeat. Classmate Brian Borden placed sixth at 165, going 6-1 as well with a pin and three majors. True freshman Lucas Cochran finished fifth at 197, posting a 6-1 record with two majors and a pin.
True freshman Shayne Van Ness began the tournament with two wins at 149. Van Ness picked up a major and a pin in just :54 before taking a medical forfeit (not a loss) and ending his action with a 2-0 mark. True freshman Sean Wang went 2-2 with a major at 141. True freshman Jack Kelly went 1-2 at 174. True freshman Gary Steen also competed at 125.
Penn State begins dual meet competition next weekend. The Nittany Lions will trek to the Spooky Nook Sports Complex on Sunday, Nov. 13, for two dual meets in Manheim. Penn State will face Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. and Oregon State at 7 p.m. (approximate).
